Edible Garden AG Incorporated: Edible Garden Appoints Jon Gutoski as Chief Financial Officer

BELVIDERE, NJ, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated ("Edible Garden" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), organic and sustainable produce, and developer of the Zero-Waste Inspired® mission and Farm-to-Formula® platform, today announced the appointment of Jon Gutoski as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 17, 2026. Mr. Gutoski, who previously served as the Company's Controller since June 2026, succeeds Kostas Dafoulas, who served as Interim Chief Financial Officer since January 2024 and resigned from that role effective August 14, 2026. to pursue other interests.

Mr. Gutoski brings extensive experience in financial leadership, corporate governance, and operational finance across public and private organizations, as well as an established understanding of Edible Garden's business and financial operations through his role as Controller. As Chief Financial Officer, he will lead the Company's financial strategy, accounting, reporting, treasury, and internal-control functions, while working closely with Edible Garden's executive leadership team and Board of Directors to support the Company's growth initiatives, operational discipline, and long-term strategic objectives.

Prior to joining Edible Garden, Mr. Gutoski held senior financial leadership positions, including serving as Interim Chief Financial Officer and Controller at NOW CFO from January 2025 to June 2026; serving as Chief Financial Officer of Design House Corp. from June 2023 to May 2024, a consumer-products company, where he oversaw financial strategy, reporting, budgeting, and business operations; and serving as Multi-Site Controller at Merck KGaA from January 2020 to June 2023. Mr. Gutoski previously served as Corporate Controller at LaBudde Group, Plant Controller at Kerry Foods, and as an auditor with PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Gutoski holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and a Master's Degree in Accounting from University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, and an MBA in finance from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business. He has also contributed his financial expertise to nonprofit organizations, including service as CFO and Treasurer of the Jim Luther New Hope Center.

"We are pleased to promote Jon to Chief Financial Officer," said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. "During his time as Controller, Jon has developed a strong understanding of our business, financial operations, and strategic priorities, while demonstrating the financial leadership and operational discipline that we believe are important as we continue to grow. His familiarity with Edible Garden, combined with his broader experience in financial management, reporting and corporate governance, should provide valuable continuity as he assumes this expanded leadership role. We look forward to working with Jon in his new capacity as we continue to execute our strategy and build long-term value for our shareholders."

"I would also like to thank Kostas for his contributions to Edible Garden during his time as Interim Chief Financial Officer. Kostas stepped into the role on an interim basis in January 2024, and we appreciate his efforts and support during this period. We wish him well in his future endeavors," concluded Mr. Kras.

Mr. Gutoski commented, "Having had the opportunity to work closely with the Edible Garden team as Controller, I am honored to take on the role of Chief Financial Officer. My experience with the Company has given me a strong understanding of our financial operations, business priorities, and the opportunities ahead. I look forward to continuing to work with Jim, the leadership team, and the Board to further strengthen our financial infrastructure, maintain disciplined execution and support Edible Garden's long-term growth strategy."

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired next-generation farming model. Available in over 6,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact. The Company is also expanding its Prairie Hills facility in Webster City, Iowa, into a dedicated ready-to-drink (RTD) clean nutrition manufacturing hub, supporting its Farm-to-Formula® strategy and its transformation into higher-margin, shelf-stable nutrition categories.

Edible Garden's proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software-protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2-optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, is a multi-year participant in Walmart's Project Gigaton and a Giga Guru designee and has received NRG's Excellence in Energy Award for its commitment to measurable environmental performance and energy stewardship. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way and Vitamin Whey-plant and whey protein powders-and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company's offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Learn more at https://ediblegardenag.com.

For Pulp products, visit https://www.pulpflavors.com.

For Vitamin Whey® products, visit https://vitaminwhey.com.

For Kick. Sports Nutrition products, visit https://kicksportsnutrition.net/.

Watch the Company's latest corporate video here.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "expand," "extend," "transform," "strategy," "advance," "create," "initiative," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's ability to expand and strengthen its operations, the development of the Company's ready-to-drink manufacturing facility in Webster City, Iowa, and the Company's Farm-to-Formula® strategy. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section and other sections of the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

EDBL@crescendo-ir.com