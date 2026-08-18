First Breach Inc. Announces Common Stock Expected to Begin Trading on Nasdaq

Shares Expected to Begin Trading on August 20, 2026, Under Ticker Symbol 'FBDT'

HAGERSTOWN, MD / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / First Breach Inc. ("First Breach" or the "Company"), an American-made defense technologies company focused on vertically integrated ammunition production and next-generation unmanned aerial systems, today announced that its common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "FBDT" on Thursday, August 20, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The anticipated direct listing marks an important milestone in the Company's evolution and is expected to enhance First Breach's visibility within the investment community while supporting its long-term strategy of expanding its vertically integrated American manufacturing platform. Through its Hagerstown, Maryland, facility, the Company manufactures critical ammunition components, finished ammunition, and is advancing the development of U.S.-designed drone technologies serving commercial, law enforcement, homeland security, and defense markets.

"Our expected Nasdaq listing represents an important milestone for First Breach and reflects the progress our team has made in building a differentiated American defense manufacturing platform," said Jeffrey Low, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of First Breach. "We believe trading on Nasdaq will increase awareness of our long-term strategy within the investment community while supporting our mission of expanding domestic manufacturing capabilities across ammunition production and next-generation unmanned systems. We remain focused on disciplined execution, operational excellence, and creating long-term value for our shareholders."

The Company believes increasing geopolitical uncertainty, renewed emphasis on domestic defense manufacturing, and growing demand for secure U.S.-based supply chains continue to create attractive long-term opportunities across its domestic and international target markets. First Breach is strategically positioned to capitalize on these trends through its vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities, precision engineering expertise, and commitment to American production.

About First Breach

First Breach Inc. is an ISO 9001:2015 certified, American-made defense technologies company of match-grade ammunition components, finished ammunition, and next-generation unmanned aerial systems for commercial, law enforcement, and military markets. The Company manufactures its products in-house at its Hagerstown, Maryland, facility, where it produces brass cups, casings, projectiles, lead cores, lead wire, and completed ammunition with rigorous quality control standards. First Breach is also advancing its unmanned aerial systems strategy through the development of U.S.-made unmanned systems, leveraging advanced engineering, robotics, ISR and sensor technologies, and precision manufacturing capabilities to address evolving defense, homeland security, law enforcement, and commercial requirements across domestic and international markets.

For more information, please visit www.firstbreach.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and include statements regarding the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, strategies, future events, future performance, business prospects, growth initiatives, acquisitions, market opportunities, capital resources, operational objectives, and other statements that are predictive in nature. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs regarding future developments and their potential effect on the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in economic, business, market, competitive, regulatory, technological, legal, and geopolitical conditions; the Company's ability to execute its business strategy; the successful integration of acquisitions and strategic transactions; access to capital and financing; customer demand; industry developments; and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update, revise, or publicly disclose any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or changes in expectations occurring after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations

Frank Pogubila

Partner

Integrous Communications

Phone: 951.946.5288

Email: fpogubila@integcom.us

Website: www.firstbreach.com

For additional company updates, follow First Breach on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

SOURCE: First Breach

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/first-breach-inc.-announces-common-stock-expected-to-begin-trading-on-1208637