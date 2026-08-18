INNELS Launches Free EU Compliance Checker for Amazon Sellers in Europe

Copenhagen-based marketplace agency INNELS has launched the EU Compliance Checker, a free tool that gives Amazon sellers a country-by-country compliance scorecard in under two minutes, covering GPSR requirements, EPR registration, CE marking, and country-specific rules.

KONGENS LYNGBY AND COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / INNELS, a Copenhagen-based full-service Amazon agency, today announced the launch of the EU Compliance Checker, a free online tool that shows Amazon sellers which European regulations their products meet and which could get their listings blocked. The tool requires no account and no credit card, and returns a full country-by-country compliance scorecard in under two minutes. It is available at https://check.innels.com/compliance-checker/.

The launch follows internal research by INNELS showing that approximately seven in ten Amazon brands selling into the European Union have at least one active compliance issue at any given moment, and most discover it only after a listing has already been deactivated. The EU Compliance Checker was built to move that discovery forward, so sellers can identify and fix gaps before they affect sales.

How the EU Compliance Checker works

The tool accepts a live Amazon listing URL and a short set of product details, including category, target marketplaces, packaging materials, ingredient list where relevant, country of manufacture, and company location. In under two minutes it returns a country-by-country compliance scorecard for the seller's target EU markets, a prioritized list of blockers and risks, an estimated timeline to compliant launch, and an estimated cost range, delivered both on-screen and by email.

The checker evaluates listings against the regulatory frameworks that apply to brands selling on Amazon in Europe, including General Product Safety Regulation (GPSR) requirements such as the EU-based Responsible Person designation, Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) registration in each target country, CE marking for regulated categories, EU VAT registration, cosmetic product notification through the CPNP portal, battery registrations, and language localization requirements for individual markets such as Germany and France. Checks run against current country-specific rules across all 27 EU markets rather than a generic checklist.

The tool is free and designed to be useful whether or not a seller ever works with INNELS.

Why INNELS built the tool

INNELS developed the EU Compliance Checker based on its work with more than 90 brands selling into Europe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Across more than 100 structured client conversations, compliance appeared as the single most common operational issue, ahead of advertising efficiency, inventory coordination, and buy-box loss. The company is releasing the underlying research as a free report alongside the tool.

Quotes

"Compliance is the number-one stopover for Amazon brands trying to expand to the EU," said Mark Daniel Zalomajev, Co-Founder and CEO of INNELS. "Every market has its own regulation, every category has its own rule, and most US and UK Amazon playbooks simply don't translate. Nearly seven out of ten first-time clients raise compliance as their main pain point. We built this tool so brands can get a working answer in two minutes, instead of paying a consultant for the same diagnostic."

"We see too many brands discover they have a compliance problem only after a listing is already suppressed," added Andrejs Klimovskis, Co-Founder of INNELS. "By that point the appeal cycle has started, and every failed appeal makes the next one harder. One of our enterprise clients lost over 500,000 euros in Q4 last year because a single listing in Germany was silently suppressed during peak season. The point of this checker is to catch that exact gap early."

Availability

The free EU Compliance Checker is available at https://check.innels.com/compliance-checker/

The accompanying research report is available for free download at https://www.innels.com/research

About INNELS

INNELS is a Copenhagen-based, full-service Amazon agency working with brands across Europe, the UK, and emerging marketplaces including TikTok Shop. Founded in 2018 by Mark Daniel Zalomajev and Andrejs Klimovskis, the agency provides Amazon account management, seller consulting, and advertising services for more than 90 brands, operating a 16-person team across Europe. INNELS generated over 10 million euros in revenue for its Amazon EU clients in 2025 and works on a commission-based model. In 2026, INNELS was named one of the five best full-service Amazon agencies for direct-to-consumer brands by the industry publication PeekWire: https://peekwire.com/article/best-full-service-amazon-agencies-2026

Media Contact

Organization: INNELS

Contact Person Name: Mariz Cacapit

Website: https://www.innels.com/

Email: info@innels.com

Contact Number: +4542777449

City: Kongens Lyngby

State: Copenhagen

Country: Denmark

SOURCE: INNELS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/innels-launches-free-eu-compliance-checker-for-amazon-sellers-in-1208741