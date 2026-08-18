

COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) announced Tuesday the nationwide rollout of Express Delivery, bringing rapid fulfillment to millions of Pro and DIY customers for a small flat fee across U.S. markets, with no subscription or membership required.



Express Delivery leverages more than 2,000 Home Depot U.S. stores that function as neighborhood fulfillment hubs, delivering trade-grade products and everyday DIY essentials in three hours or less.



It delivers thousands of SKUs across plumbing, electrical, hardware, paint, tools, and everyday project supplies straight from local stores to the doorstep or job site. Shoppers can view Express Delivery eligibility on product pages and in the cart at checkout.



The Home Depot's Express Delivery reinforces the company's position as the fastest delivery provider in home improvement.



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