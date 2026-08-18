

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Global markets reflected anxiety at the spike in bond yields attributed to renewed concerns about inflation as well as government spending. Fresh tensions between the U.S. and Iran, dimming prospects of peace in the Middle East as well as the continuing disruption in the Strait of Hormuz also weighed on the mood in markets.



Wall Street Futures are directionless after suffering mild losses on Monday. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mostly negative note. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



The six-currency Dollar Index is trading flat. Global bond yields have hardened. The expectation of a rate hike in the Fed's September review diminished only marginally from the previous day, amidst a volatility in crude oil prices.



While WTI crude has rallied close to half a percent, Brent oil benchmark has just edged up from the flatline. Gold has slipped more than half a percent. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 53,483.50, up 0.04% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,715.80, down 0.38% Germany's DAX at 26,257.73, down 0.42% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,728.64, up 0.08% France's CAC 40 at 8,540.63, down 0.45% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,500.45, down 0.46% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 67,521.00, down 2.45% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 9,070.00, down 0.04% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,990.30, up 0.19% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,471.15, up 0.07% South Korea's KOSPI at 6,869.83, down 1.55%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 99.65, up 0.01% EUR/USD at 1.1575, down 0.04% GBP/USD at 1.3523, down 0.16% USD/JPY at 159.73, up 0.18% USD/CHF at 0.8125, up 0.21% AUD/USD at 0.7106, up 0.00%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.738%, up 0.30% Germany at 3.2569%, up 1.23% France at 4.106%, up 1.08% U.K. at 5.0821%, up 0.39% Japan at 2.939%, up 0.55%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $90.96, up 0.10% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $84.13, up 0.47% Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,446.90, down 0.60% Silver Futures (Sep) at $65.09, down 1.73%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $64,151.95, up 1.05% Ethereum at $1,896.41, down 0.26% BNB at $600.58, down 0.62% XRP at $0.9945, down 0.45% Solana at $75.76, up 0.34%



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News