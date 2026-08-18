Clear Capital Verified by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to Support the New Uniform Property Data Report Specifications

Clear Capital's Universal Data Collection solution verified by the GSEs for the latest update to inspection-based automated collateral risk assessments, advancing industry toward data-driven, modern valuations to support lender efficiency

RENO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / Clear Capital , the national real estate valuation technology company, today announced that its Universal Data Collection (UDC ) has been verified by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to support the Uniform Property Data Report (UPDR) specifications -- marking UDC as a Clear Capital solution for the new standard for property data reporting. Clear Capital completed the verification process on June 17, 2026, ahead of the mandate's June 30 implementation deadline.

Introduced by the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs), the UPDR establishes a new, standardized format for property data delivered through Fannie Mae's value acceptance + property data program and Freddie Mac's Automated Collateral Evaluation plus Property Data Report (ACE+ PDR), part of a broader industry effort to improve property data collection and reporting across the mortgage industry.

"The UPDR verification of our UDC solution reflects Clear Capital's continued commitment to providing standardized, data-driven approaches to property valuation," said Kenon Chen, EVP of Strategy and Growth for Clear Capital. "As the industry modernizes, lenders need property data that is structured, consistent and usable within existing workflows. Our focus is on staying ahead of these developments to ensure lenders have the tools and data infrastructure required to keep pace as GSE requirements evolve."

UDC goes beyond delivering property data in the standardized UPDR format to provide a proprietary Report Summary. Designed to help underwriters quickly identify key information within the report, Clear Capital's Report Summary surfaces the results from Fannie Mae's Property Data API and Freddie Mac Beyond Ace (bACE) API, highlights key property details and potential risk indicators and includes context such as HOA status and solar ownership to further inform underwriting decisions. Alerts flagging potential data deficiencies or health and safety concerns are also included.

Clear Capital's UPDR verification comes as the mortgage industry works through one of its most significant modernization cycles to date. With the Uniform Appraisal Dataset (UAD) 3.6 mandate set to take effect in November, lenders are under increasing pressure to build valuation workflows that are structured, scalable and aligned with updated GSE specifications. Clear Capital's continued investment in standardized data collection and reporting in support of UAD 3.6 ensures that lenders are positioned for that transition and the ones that follow.

To learn more about Clear Capital's UDC, visit www.clearcapital.com/udc .

About Clear Capital

Clear Capital is a national real estate analytics, data solutions and valuation technology company with a simple purpose: to build confidence in real estate decisions to strengthen communities and improve lives. Our goal is to provide customers with a complete understanding of nearly every U.S. property through our AI-driven analytics, data solutions, valuation services and automated appraisal review platforms. Our commitment to excellence - wherever it leads, whatever it takes - is embodied by our team members across our brands and has remained steadfast in this pursuit since our first order in 2001.

For more information, please visit www.clearcapital.com .

Media Contact:

Nicole Lombardo

Caliber Corporate Advisers for Clear Capital

clearcapital@calibercorporate.com

SOURCE: Clear Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/clear-capital-verified-by-fannie-mae-and-freddie-mac-to-support-1208408