Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - Zoe Adrian, a long-term shareholder of Emerita Resources Corp. ("Emerita" or the "Company"), today announced her intention to withhold her votes from the election of Marilia Bento, Catherine Stretch and David Patterson at the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders on August 25, 2026.

In her view, the Board's public response to the issues surrounding the Company's most important asset has not provided shareholders with the level of accountability and oversight they should expect. When a company's key asset is the subject of regulatory scrutiny and litigation, shareholders deserve clear information, meaningful oversight and a Board that takes responsibility for addressing the issues.

The Board's fundamental and moral responsibility is to represent shareholders and provide effective oversight of management. Ms. Bento, Ms. Stretch and Mr. Patterson have not demonstrated the level of accountability and oversight that shareholders expect, particularly at this critical time for the Company. The Board has lost credibility and substance.

"I am voting WITHHOLD on Bento, Stretch and Patterson because shareholders are owed meaningful accountability," said Ms. Adrian. "Directors are entrusted with protecting shareholders' interests and providing effective oversight when circumstances become difficult. I don't believe that the standard is being met. It is time for a refreshed Board to take responsibility and begin rebuilding credibility."

Disclosure

This shareholder statement is issued independently and is not soliciting proxies.

Shareholders should vote using the form of proxy or voting instruction form provided to them by the Company or their intermediary.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310010

Source: Concerned Shareholder of Emerita Resources Corp. - Zoe Adrian