Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - Emerita Resources Corp. (TSXV: EMO) (OTCQX: EMOTF) (FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") reports the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on August 25, 2026 (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, the shareholders approved the appointment of the Company's auditors. The six nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated July 24, 2026 were elected as directors of the Company. However, in respect of Marilia Bento, Catherine Stretch and David Patterson the number of votes WITHHELD exceeded the number of votes cast FOR each nominee. The Company's Majority Voting Policy is therefore engaged with respect to Ms. Bento, Ms. Stretch and Mr. Patterson, and each has accordingly tendered a resignation for consideration by the Board of Directors.

The Board will consider each resignation in accordance with the Majority Voting Policy and will announce its decision in due course. No determination arising from that process has been made. The Board takes the voting results seriously and acknowledges the significant engagement of shareholders throughout this process.

The resolutions pertaining to setting the number of directors and the annual re-approval of the rolling stock option plan of the Company did not receive the requisite shareholder approval.

Emerita's Board and management thank shareholders for their participation in the Meeting and their engagement with the Company. Emerita remains focused on advancing its Spanish assets and pursuing its claims relating to the Falcon Project in the interests of all shareholders.

The Company further announces that it has filed its Q3 Interim Financial Statements and MD&A for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Emerita Resources Corp.

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company's corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain, with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Board's consideration and determination of the resignations tendered by Ms. Bento, Ms. Stretch and Mr. Patterson under the Company's Majority Voting Policy, the future composition and size of the Board of Directors, the status and future administration of the Company's rolling stock option plan, and the Company's continued advancement of its Spanish assets and pursuit of its claims relating to the Falcon Project. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Emerita, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Emerita has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Emerita does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311400

Source: Emerita Resources Corp.