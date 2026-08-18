Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in Protective Communications, today announced approximately $1.4 million in LRAD orders from Asia-Pacific (APAC) and European countries. The Long Range Acoustic Devices will be deployed for Navy, Coast Guard, Police, and Security applications.

"New and follow-on orders have been received from Australia, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Papua New Guinea, Lithuania, and Latvia," said Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys. "LRADs provide Navy, Coast Guard, and Police essential long-range communication and escalation of force resources to secure territorial waters, borders, islands, critical infrastructure, and public safety. Escalating regional tensions have many APAC countries investing in LRAD systems to enhance communication, safety, and security. Momentum in our international markets remains strong, and we expect it to carry into 2027."

LRAD by Genasys systems feature rugged military construction for reliable operation in extreme environmental conditions. Broadcasting audible hails, warnings, and commands that are clearly heard and understood over wind, engine, and background noise out to 5,000 meters, LRAD is an essential component in Navy and Coast Guard shipboard protection protocols, and Police public safety operations.

LRAD maritime systems are used for a variety of missions and operations, including ship-to-ship communication, establishing vessel exclusion zones and restricted areas, interceptions and interdictions, search and rescue, environmental responses, coastal water control, port and shore side security, anti-piracy, maritime immigration encounters, and more.

Public safety and defense agencies in more than 100 countries deploy LRAD systems to hail and warn, alert and notify, determine intent, establish large standoff zones, deescalate dangerous situations, and save lives.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys is the global leader in Protective Communications, providing the most comprehensive portfolio of preparedness, response, and analytics software and hardware solutions available. The company's Long Range Acoustic Device(LRAD) and Protect Platform, which includes Genasys Protect and Genasys Evertel, are designed around one premise: ensuring organizations and public safety agencies are Ready when it matters. Protecting people and saving lives for over 40 years, Genasys covers more than 155 million people in all 50 states and in over 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They include without limitation expectations regarding growing demand for our products; expectations regarding revenue and profitability; and expectations with respect to the fiscal year ending September 30, 2026. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties in these forward-looking statements include without limitation risks relating to continuous delays in receiving payment under, regulatory uncertainties surrounding, or disruptions in governmental support or funding of, the Puerto Rico project, our reliance on a limited number of customers, the likely need for additional capital, actual or perceived failures or breaches of our information and security systems, the effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, including the conflict in Iran and its effect on global oil supply and prices, continued funding of government spending, the timing of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company's markets, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, market acceptance of the Company's products, shortages in components or price increases that cannot be passed on to customers, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions and restructurings or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, changes to export regulations, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, changes in the market for microcap stocks regardless of growth and value, and various other factors beyond our control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management's expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding potential risks and uncertainties, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.

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Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact

Scott Liolios and Clay Liolios

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

GNSS@gateway-grp.com