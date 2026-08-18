Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - Two extraordinary dogs have been inducted into the 2026 Purina Animal Hall of Fame, recognized for their remarkable bravery and unwavering devotion in protecting their owners during life-threatening emergencies. From helping an owner escape a frozen Nova Scotia lake to defending an Ontario family from a black bear that forced its way into their home, these canine heroes demonstrated incredible instinct, courage and loyalty when it mattered most.

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Key Takeaways:

Two extraordinary Canadian dogs are inducted into the 2026 Purina Animal Hall of Fame for remarkable bravery and devotion in protecting their owners during life-threatening emergencies.

In Nipigon, Ontario, Chloe defends her family from a black bear that forces its way into their home, alerts her husband, and helps confine the animal to the basement until police arrive.

In Lawrencetown, Nova Scotia, Timber helps his owner escape a frozen lake by pulling forward until his harness catches on branches, giving her the leverage to climb out, and she credits him with helping save her life.

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About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare Canada creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Purina promotes responsible pet care through scientific research, products and support for pet-related organizations across Canada. Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.ca or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

Source: Nestlé Purina

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Source: Nestle Purina