EQS-News: ADM Endeavors / Key word(s): Manufacturing

ADM Endeavors (OTCQB: ADMQ) Returns to Profitability in Second Quarter 2026 as Revenue Grows 11% and New Facility Begins to Deliver



18.08.2026 / 15:22 CET/CEST

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Promotional Products Revenue Up Nearly 20%; Administrative Costs Decline 6.7% Following Consolidation Into New 100,000-Square-Foot Fort Worth Facility FORT WORTH, TX - August 18, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - ADM Endeavors, Inc. ("ADM" or the "Company") (OTCQB: ADMQ), a vertically integrated provider of custom apparel, uniforms, promotional products, screen printing, embroidery, digital printing, and fulfillment services, today reported financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2026 - the first quarter in which the Company's operations were substantially consolidated into its new 100,000-square-foot production and retail facility in Fort Worth, Texas. Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights Revenue increased 11.4% to $1,307,924 , compared to $1,173,827 in the second quarter of 2025, driven by new customer sales attributable to the new facility's expanded capacity and visibility

Promotional products revenue grew 19.7% to $1,208,576 , up from $1,009,425 in the prior-year quarter

Operating income of $39,102 , compared with an operating loss of $(59,901) in the second quarter of 2025

Net income of $51,476 , compared with a net loss of $(69,110) in the prior-year quarter

General and administrative expenses declined 6.7%, to $398,792 compared with $427,538 in the prior-year quarter, reflecting operational efficiencies and cost savings associated with the consolidating operations into the Company's new facility First Half 2026 Financial Highlights Revenue increased 11.1% to $2,332,544, compared with $2,100,363 in the first half of 2025

Operating loss narrowed 44% to $(118,422), compared with $(211,483) in the prior-year period

Cash used in operating activities improved 26% to $(273,934), compared with $(370,261)

Net loss of $(80,598), compared to net income of $34,345 in the prior-year period; the 2025 period included a $264,514 related to an insurance claim

Common shares outstanding were unchanged during the first half of 2026 at 158,520,409 - no shareholder dilution during the period Management Commentary "The second quarter marked the inflection point we have been building toward," said Marc Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of ADM Endeavors. "Our new facility is doing exactly what we designed it to do. Its expanded capacity and visibility are winning new customers, while operating under one roof is bringing our overhead down. We grew revenue double digits, reduced administrative costs, and converted that operating leverage directly into bottom-line profitability." "The first-half comparison reflects a one-time insurance gain in the prior year - on an operating basis, we cut our loss nearly in half while absorbing the costs of the largest expansion in our Company's history," Johnson continued. "With our retail buildout nearing completion, our seasonally important back-to-school period underway, and the new contract awards we announced in July beginning to contribute, we believe we are well positioned to build on this momentum in the second half of 2026." Operational Momentum Facility consolidation complete. Following receipt of the Certificate of Occupancy in March 2026, the Company completed the consolidation of its production divisions into the new 100,000-square-foot facility - approximately 5.8 times larger than its prior facility and designed to support up to five times prior production capacity.

Retail buildout nearing completion. Construction of the Company's new retail operation within the facility is in its final stages, expected to further expand walk-in and workwear revenue opportunities.

Expanding contract base. As announced on July 21, 2026, the Company secured a series of new contract awards and renewals across its government, education, and corporate customer base - including a new uniform program for a Lockheed Martin division in Arizona and a new bid award from Dallas College.

Diversified revenue. No single customer represented more than 10% of revenue during six months ended June 30, 2026

Strengthened financial leadership. Calvin Tsang was appointed Chief Financial Officer in June 2026 as the Company builds the infrastructure to support its next phase of growth. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Six Months 2026 Six Months 2025 Total revenue $1,307,924 $1,173,827 $2,332,544 $2,100,363 Total operating expenses 1,268,822 1,233,728 2,450,966 2,311,846 Operating income (loss) 39,102 (59,901) (118,422) (211,483) Total other income (expense) 12,374 (9,209) 37,824 245,828 Net income (loss) $51,476 $(69,110) $(80,598) $34,345 Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted $0.00 $(0.00) $(0.00) $0.00 The financial information presented in this release is a summary and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and https://admendeavors.com . About ADM Endeavors, Inc. ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) is a vertically integrated provider of custom apparel, uniforms, promotional products, screen printing, embroidery, digital printing, and fulfillment services. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., the Company operates multiple divisions - including FW Promo and Academic Outfitters - serving corporate, municipal, school, government, and organizational customers throughout the United States from its new 100,000-square-foot production and retail facility in Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, visit https://admendeavors.com . Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the completion of the Company's retail buildout, the anticipated benefits and capacity of the new facility, expected contributions from recent contract awards, seasonal demand during the back-to-school period, and the Company's ability to build on recent momentum and sustain profitability. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including customer demand, the timing and cost of completing construction, the timing and outcome of competitive bid processes, the Company's ability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms, and the other risks described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law. Contact Information Marc Johnson, CEO ADM Endeavors, Inc. Phone: 817.231.8048 Email: info@admendeavors.com https://admendeavors.com View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: ADM Endeavors





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