EQS-News: ADM Endeavors
/ Key word(s): Manufacturing
Promotional Products Revenue Up Nearly 20%; Administrative Costs Decline 6.7% Following Consolidation Into New 100,000-Square-Foot Fort Worth Facility
FORT WORTH, TX - August 18, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - ADM Endeavors, Inc. ("ADM" or the "Company") (OTCQB: ADMQ), a vertically integrated provider of custom apparel, uniforms, promotional products, screen printing, embroidery, digital printing, and fulfillment services, today reported financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2026 - the first quarter in which the Company's operations were substantially consolidated into its new 100,000-square-foot production and retail facility in Fort Worth, Texas.
Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights
First Half 2026 Financial Highlights
Management Commentary
"The second quarter marked the inflection point we have been building toward," said Marc Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of ADM Endeavors. "Our new facility is doing exactly what we designed it to do. Its expanded capacity and visibility are winning new customers, while operating under one roof is bringing our overhead down. We grew revenue double digits, reduced administrative costs, and converted that operating leverage directly into bottom-line profitability."
"The first-half comparison reflects a one-time insurance gain in the prior year - on an operating basis, we cut our loss nearly in half while absorbing the costs of the largest expansion in our Company's history," Johnson continued. "With our retail buildout nearing completion, our seasonally important back-to-school period underway, and the new contract awards we announced in July beginning to contribute, we believe we are well positioned to build on this momentum in the second half of 2026."
Operational Momentum
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
The financial information presented in this release is a summary and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and https://admendeavors.com.
About ADM Endeavors, Inc.
ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) is a vertically integrated provider of custom apparel, uniforms, promotional products, screen printing, embroidery, digital printing, and fulfillment services. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., the Company operates multiple divisions - including FW Promo and Academic Outfitters - serving corporate, municipal, school, government, and organizational customers throughout the United States from its new 100,000-square-foot production and retail facility in Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, visit https://admendeavors.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the completion of the Company's retail buildout, the anticipated benefits and capacity of the new facility, expected contributions from recent contract awards, seasonal demand during the back-to-school period, and the Company's ability to build on recent momentum and sustain profitability. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including customer demand, the timing and cost of completing construction, the timing and outcome of competitive bid processes, the Company's ability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms, and the other risks described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.
Contact Information
Marc Johnson, CEO ADM Endeavors, Inc. Phone: 817.231.8048 Email: info@admendeavors.com https://admendeavors.com
View the original release on www.newmediawire.com
News Source: ADM Endeavors
18.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ADM Endeavors
|United States
|ISIN:
|US00089T1007
|EQS News ID:
|2385086
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2385086 18.08.2026 CET/CEST