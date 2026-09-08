EQS-News: ADM Endeavors / Key word(s): Retail

ADM Endeavors (OTCQB: ADMQ) Selected for Two New City Uniform Contracts, Including a City of More Than 1 Million Residents



08.09.2026 / 15:17 CET/CEST

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FORT WORTH, TX - September 8, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) ("ADMQ" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated provider of custom apparel, uniforms, promotional products, screen printing, embroidery, digital printing, and fulfillment services, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been notified of its selection for two new city uniform contracts. One is with a city of approximately 40,000 residents. The other is with a city whose population exceeds 1 million, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, and would be the largest municipality the Company has served. Both contracts are pending approval by the respective city councils. "This is exactly what we have been working toward," said Marc Johnson, CEO of ADM Endeavors. "The larger of these two cities is a little personal for me. We have been pursuing this account for more than seven years, and winning it validates all the hard work our team has put in." WHY THE AWARD MATTERS Municipal uniform contracts are awarded through formal competitive procurement. A city issues a solicitation, evaluates proposals on price, product quality, service, and delivery capability, and its staff recommends an award for council approval. For a city of this size the requirements are among the most demanding in the public sector, and few suppliers can meet them. The Company believes its selection reflects the track record it has built with 17 Texas cities, 12 independent school districts, 5 colleges, and 3 counties, the capacity of its 100,000-square-foot Fort Worth production facility, and years of sustained engagement with the account. Cities of more than 1 million residents employ thousands of uniformed and field personnel across public works, water utilities, parks, code compliance, transportation, and other departments, and their apparel needs recur every year. Once approved, the contract would be the most significant municipal opportunity in the Company's history. The second contract, with a city of approximately 40,000 residents, fits the profile of the Company's existing municipal customers. Together, the two awards would bring ADMQ's roster to 19 Texas cities. NEXT STEPS Both contracts are subject to city council approval and execution of final contract documents, and the Company will provide an update once they are finalized. Municipal uniform contracts are typically multi-year agreements under which city departments place orders as needed, so revenue will depend on the volume of orders placed over the life of each contract. BUILDING ON RECENT MOMENTUM The awards follow the Company's September 3 announcement that 8 city fire departments had placed orders with Just Right Products after its first appearance as a vendor at the 2026 Tarrant County Fire and Arson Investigators Association Conference. In August, the Company reported a return to profitability in the second quarter of 2026. As reported in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, revenue increased 11.4% to $1,307,924, promotional products revenue grew 19.7%, and net income was $62,061 versus a net loss of $(69,110) in the prior-year period, with no dilution to shareholders. "An account of this size is the reason we invested in our Fort Worth facility," Johnson added. "The capacity is in place, the team is in place, and we are ready to begin the day the councils give their approval. Public-sector customers renew, and they refer. Every city we add makes the next one easier to win." ABOUT ADM ENDEAVORS, INC. ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) is a vertically integrated provider of custom apparel, uniforms, promotional products, screen printing, embroidery, digital printing, and fulfillment services. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., the Company operates multiple divisions, including FW Promo and Academic Outfitters, serving corporate, municipal, school, government, public-safety, and organizational customers throughout the United States from its 100,000-square-foot production and retail facility in Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, visit https://admendeavors.com . FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the anticipated approval and execution of the two city uniform contracts, their expected size and duration, the volume of orders that may be placed under them, the Company's ability to win additional municipal accounts, and its ability to sustain profitability. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the possibility that one or both city councils do not approve the awards, delays in contract execution, the absence of minimum purchase requirements under municipal contracts, municipal budget decisions, the outcome of competitive bid processes, customer demand, and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. CONTACT Marc Johnson, CEO | ADM Endeavors, Inc. | 817.231.8048

info@admendeavors.com | https://admendeavors.com

News Source: ADM Endeavors





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