Comcast Contributes $55,000 in Grants to Northwest Indiana Nonprofits to Expand Digital Skills Training

Funding supports community organizations across Lake, La Porte, and Porter Counties

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / Comcast announced $55,000 in grants supporting six community organizations that are advancing digital opportunity initiatives in Lake, La Porte, and Porter Counties. The funding is part of Project UP, the company's $1 billion commitment to advance digital opportunity and help create a future of unlimited possibilities.

The grants have helped expand access to digital skills training and technology resources for residents in Northwest Indiana. Recipients include:

Citizens Concerned for the Homeless (Michigan City)

MAAC Foundation (Valparaiso)

Opportunity Enterprises (Valparaiso)

Purdue Extension (Valparaiso)

Urban League of Northwest Indiana (Gary)

La Porte Friends of the Library (La Porte)

Several initiatives focus on targeted community needs. Earlier this year, Purdue Extension announced the launch of a Comcast-supported mobile computer lab to provide free digital skills education for adults ages 60 and older in Porter County. The MAAC Foundation has enhanced its digital education program for first responders, equipping firefighters, police officers, and emergency medical service professionals with critical technology skills.

"With Comcast's support, we have been able to grow our Digital Skills Education programming," said Gina Avila, Community Development Educator in Porter County, Purdue Extension. "The Senior Planet lessons provide adults 60+ with a safe space to learn and build confidence to live in today's digital world."

"Comcast's continued support has enabled us to expand our digital education programming and invest directly in those who keep our communities safe," said Nicole Gladstone, CEO of the MAAC Foundation.

Comcast also supported Citizens Concerned for the Homeless with educational tools and digital programming at Grace Learning Center and Sand Castle Shelter, where the company continues to operate a Lift Zone providing free, high-capacity WiFi access.

"Access to technology is essential for individuals working to rebuild stability in their lives," said Tammy Rosebaum, Operations Director at Citizens Concerned for the Homeless. "Comcast's support is enabling us to provide digital training and reliable connectivity that helps people gain confidence and build new skills."

Additional funding will support accessible and adaptable technology for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities through Opportunity Enterprises, as well as digital training for aspiring entrepreneurs through the Urban League of Northwest Indiana. Comcast's support for La Porte Friends of the Library is further expanding access to technology and strengthening digital skills for local residents.

"From helping senior residents build confidence online to ensuring first responders have the latest tools and training needed to thrive, these partnerships are creating meaningful impact in advancing digital opportunity in Northwest Indiana," said Brian Rockensuess, Comcast's Executive Director of Government and Community Affairs in Indiana. "In today's connected world, digital skills are essential at every stage of life."

Over the past three years, Comcast has made a total of more than $3 million in cash and in-kind contribution to Indiana nonprofits.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/comcast-contributes-55-000-in-grants-to-northwest-indiana-nonpro-1208751