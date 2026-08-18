Medtronic: What Experts Really Say About Overactive Bladder

Breaking down the myths, realities, and innovations shaping pelvic healthcare today.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / Bladder leaks, frequent trips to the bathroom, and pelvic discomfort are often dismissed as a normal part of aging. But just because something is common doesn't make it normal.

As part of our Health Tech Untapped series, Emily Elswick, President of Pelvic Health at Medtronic, and Dr. Tope Rude, a reconstructive urologist and Co-Medical Director of Urologic Specialties at Stanford University, explore what patients are really experiencing, why care is often delayed, and how new awareness - and new technology - are transforming the future of pelvic health.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

When it's time to talk about overactive bladder

Elswick:?What's the most common question you hear when patients finally make it to your office?

Dr. Rude: It's almost always,?"Is this how it has to be forever?"?By that point, they've been dealing with symptoms for years and have started to believe this is just their reality.

Elswick: That's something we hear all the time - people adjusting their lives around symptoms instead of realizing there may be options.

Elswick: It often takes years for them to get to you - five, seven, even 10 years. What finally pushes them to seek care?

Dr. Rude: It's when it starts interfering with life. When they can't go to the movies with friends, travel comfortably, or even enjoy simple moments with family. That's when it shifts from manageable to something they want to change.

Elswick: Right, and you hear that in clinic settings, too. Patients will say, "I've had this for years," and you wonder why they waited so long. A lot of times they were told it was "normal" or just part of getting older.

Overactive bladder symptoms and the impact on day-to-day life

Elswick:?What are some of those symptoms people tend to normalize?

Dr. Rude: Frequent urination and leakage are big ones. People think, "That's just how it is." But it's not normal, it's just common.

Elswick: Exactly, common doesn't mean you have to live with it. That's such an important distinction.

Elswick:?Can you talk about the impact these symptoms have beyond the physical?

Dr. Rude: It's quiet, but it's profound. When people don't feel comfortable leaving their homes or being themselves, it affects their mental health and social lives. There's also a cycle where stress can worsen symptoms, and symptoms increase stress.

Elswick: And that's something we don't talk about enough, the emotional toll, and how isolating it can feel.

How can I improve pelvic health, and what is considered normal?

Elswick:?If someone is just starting to think about their pelvic health, what's one thing they can do today?

Dr. Rude: Start with awareness. Many people don't think about their pelvic floor at all. Pay attention to your habits, how often you're going, and whether you're straining. Incorporate simple things like stretching or yoga.

Elswick: And from my perspective, don't wait to seek care. Seeing a specialist earlier can help you understand what's going on and what your options are.

Elswick:?Let's talk about what's considered normal. How often should someone be using the bathroom?

Dr. Rude: About six to eight times a day. If it's significantly more - or less - it can signal that something isn't quite right.

Elswick: That's always surprising to people. Many think going more frequently is just part of daily life.

How your brain may impact overactive bladder symptoms

Elswick:?One of the more surprising connections is between the brain and the bladder. Can you explain that?

Dr. Rude: The bladder doesn't function on its own - it's controlled by signals from the brain. When there's a disconnect in that communication, it can lead to urgency or leakage.

Elswick: That's such an important point because people often assume it's just a "bladder issue," when it's really a system working together.

The future of overactive bladder care

Elswick:?At Medtronic, we talk a lot about how technology improves care. What are you seeing in pelvic health?

Dr. Rude: Technology is transforming the space. Beyond advanced therapies, we now have tools that help patients track habits, set reminders, and better understand their symptoms. It's making care more personalized.

Elswick: And it empowers patients to take a more active role in their care, which is huge.

Elswick:?Last question - if you had to describe the future of pelvic health in one word?

Dr. Rude: Change.

Elswick: I love that. And I think we're already seeing it - more conversations, less stigma, and people realizing they don't have to just accept these symptoms as part of life.

About the experts

Dr. Tope Rude is a reconstructive urologist and Co-Medical Director of Urologic Specialties at Stanford University. She specializes in pelvic health and is dedicated to improving patient care through advanced therapies, education, and breaking down stigma around bladder and bowel conditions.

Emily Elswick is President of Pelvic Health at Medtronic. She is passionate about advancing patient-centered innovation and increasing awareness around pelvic health through technology, education, and open dialogue.

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Overactive bladder getting in the way? You have options.

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SOURCE: Medtronic

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/what-experts-really-say-about-overactive-bladder-1208752