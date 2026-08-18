

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While the Federal Reserve released a report on Tuesday showing industrial production in the U.S. rose by slightly less than expected in the month of July, the report also showed an upward revision to the increase seen in June.



The Fed said industrial production crept up by 0.2 percent in July after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.3 percent in June.



Economists had expected industrial production to increase by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.1 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.



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