FatPipe Networks: FatPipe Inc., Launches Constellation, an AI-Assisted Network Management and Visibility Solution, an Affordable SMB Offering

New solution provides centralized visibility and monitoring across local area networks

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / FatPipe, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATN) ("FatPipe" or the "Company"), today announced the general availability of FatPipe Constellation, an AI-Assisted Complete Network Management and Visibility solution designed to give IT teams greater visibility into their devices and infrastructure across their local and Wide Area Networks.

Constellation provides a centralized view of the LAN and WAN, helping organizations monitor network devices such as switches, routers, firewalls, servers, wireless equipment, and other supported network components. Constellation identifies issues faster, and resolves issues before they affect network performance. The solution complements FatPipe's existing SD-WAN and cybersecurity offerings by extending the Company's network management capabilities further into the local network.

"As networks continue to grow in size and complexity, IT teams need better visibility into what is happening across their local infrastructure," said Sanch Datta, Chief Technology Officer of FatPipe. "Constellation gives administrators a simple and affordable way to monitor their LAN from a centralized platform, identify potential issues, and troubleshoot problems more efficiently. Besides monitoring network health, Constellation provides very granular monitoring of every detail, such as server fan status, optical connector brightness, and their voltage and amperage, maintains inventory of products, and tracks applications on devices. In essence, it is a complete network management and visibility support system for IT managers," she said.

"We are excited about the launch and the very positive reaction we have had with the initial customers, especially the price points," said Kanishka Ragula, Director of Finance. With our SD-WAN, intelligent WAN edge, single-stack cybersecurity, and SIEM, this offering is a one-stop solution for customers and MSPs.

Key Capabilities of FatPipe Constellation

Centralized LAN/WAN Visibility: Provides a consolidated view of devices and network activity across the local area network.

Affordability: FatPipe Constellation low price offering helps Mid and smaller customers afford enterprise grade products

Continuous Network Monitoring: Monitors network infrastructure and device status to help IT teams identify potential issues.

Simplified Troubleshooting: Helps administrators quickly locate network problems and better understand the condition of connected infrastructure. AI helps the system learn and helps identify potential issues as well as predict issues developing in the network

Unified Network Management: Complements FatPipe's SD-WAN and security solutions, giving customers broader visibility across both WAN and LAN environments across their geographically distributed network

Inventory and Asset management: tracks assets, including addition and removal of assets, software versions on systems and utilization of those assets.

Constellation builds on FatPipe's experience in network monitoring and management and expands the Company's portfolio beyond the WAN to provide customers with greater visibility across their broader network environment.

Partners and MSPs are requested to contact FatPipe for more details and pricing.

About FatPipe, Inc.

FatPipe, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATN) pioneered the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for hardware and software or cooperation from ISPs and allow companies and service providers to control multi-link network traffic. FatPipe introduced Total Security 360, a single-stack cybersecurity and network security solution providing control over data within company and sovereign boundaries. FatPipe currently has 13 U.S. patents related to multipath software-defined networking. FatPipe products are sold by more than 200 resellers worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.fatpipeinc.com.

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Sales Contact

Kanishka Ragula

Director of Finance

FatPipe Networks

+1 801.683-5656 x 1140

sales123@fatpipeinc.com

SOURCE: FatPipe Networks

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/fatpipe-inc.-fatn-launches-constellation-an-ai-assisted-network-m-1208542