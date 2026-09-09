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WKN: A3EYDN | ISIN: US3119211007 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
09.09.26 | 16:15
5,660 US-Dollar
-0,18 % -0,010
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FATPIPE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FATPIPE INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
09.09.2026 16:02 Uhr
179 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

FatPipe Networks: FatPipe to Showcase Growth Strategy and Innovation at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / FatPipe, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATN) ("FatPipe" or the "Company"), a provider of enterprise-class, application-aware, secure software-defined wide area network ("SD-WAN") solutions, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place September 14-16, 2026, in New York City.

FatPipe management will be available for meetings with investors during the conference. Interested participants may sign up with their H.C. Wainwright representative for additional information and to arrange meeting opportunities.

"We look forward to the H.C. Wainwright Conference and providing an update on FatPipe's business," said Vikrant Ragula, VP of Investor Relations and Corporate Development at FatPipe. "FatPipe has built a differentiated position with its single-stack SD-WAN, Cybersecurity, and Network Visibility through its patented technology, long-standing customer relationships, and growing portfolio of networking, security, and monitoring solutions. The conference provides a valuable opportunity to discuss our recent performance, product portfolio, customer and partner activity, and the progress we have made across the business."

About FatPipe, Inc.

FatPipe pioneered the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for hardware and software or cooperation from ISPs and allows companies and service providers to control multi-link network traffic. FatPipe introduced a full single stack cybersecurity solution designed to be sold to the same customer profile, and buyer as FatPipe. FatPipe currently has 13 U.S. patents related to multipath, software-defined networking. FatPipe products are sold by 200+ resellers worldwide.

For more information, visit www.fatpipe.com. Follow us on X @FatPipe_Inc.

Investor Relations Contact
Vikrant Ragula
VP of Investor Relations
FatPipe Networks
+1 801.683-5656 x 1140

SOURCE: FatPipe Networks



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/fatpipe-nasdaq-fatn-to-showcase-growth-strategy-and-innovation-at-1218234

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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