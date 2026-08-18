Warner Bros. Pictures, Legendary Pictures and the Film and TV Charity announced today the Royal Film Performance of DIGGER.The event, which will be the World Premiere of the film, will take place in London's Leicester Square on 22nd September.

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu returns with his original film DIGGER, starring Tom Cruise in the title role. In the film, Digger Rockwell, the most powerful man in the world, embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity's saviour before the disaster he's unleashed destroys everything.

Starring alongside Cruise are Academy Award winner Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Academy Award nominee Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Academy Award nominee Jesse Plemons.

The World Premiere of DIGGER will be the 73rd Royal Film Performance delivered by the charity in its 100-year history.

The Royal Film Performance is the flagship fundraiser for The Film and TV Charity, an organisation that supports the tens of thousands of people working behind the scenes in the UK's world-leading film and television industry.

DIGGER filmmakers Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Mary Parent and Tom Cruise said: "We consider it an honor and a privilege to hold the global premiere of DIGGER in service of the Film and TV Charity, which does such wonderful work for our many colleagues in the entertainment industry. DIGGER was filmed, and post-production completed, in the UK, so it is especially meaningful to return there to debut the film with audiences for the first time in the country of its making. What we were able to accomplish with this film was made possible by the level of local excellence both in front of and behind the camera, and we can't wait to share everyone's talents with the world."

Marcus Ryder MBE, CEO of The Film and TV Charity, said:"For more than 80 years, the Royal Film Performance has brought together audiences and industry leaders in support of a vital cause. It celebrates the exceptional creativity and talent behind our world-leading industry while raising essential funds to support the Film and TV Charity and the incredible talented people working behind the scenes. We are delighted that DIGGER will continue this proud tradition and help us further our mission to support the UK's film, television, and cinema workforce."

Warner Bros. Pictures will release DIGGER in the UK and Ireland on 2 October 2026.

Tickets for the Royal Film Performance and UK Premiere Screening will go on sale from 25 August 2026 and will be available via www.filmtvcharity.org.uk

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About DIGGER

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu returns with his original film DIGGER, starring Tom Cruise in the title role.

The most powerful man in the world embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity's saviour before the disaster he's unleashed destroys everything.

Cruise stars alongside Oscar winner Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Oscar nominee Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Oscar nominee Jesse Plemons.

Iñárritu directed from a screenplay by Iñárritu Oscar-winners Alexander Dinelaris Nicolás Giacobone, and Sabina Berman, story by Berman Iñárritu and Jez Butterworth. The film is produced by Iñárritu, Oscar nominee Mary Parent, Cruise and Michael Sharp, and executive produced by Joshua Grode.

Joining Iñárritu behind the camera are previous collaborators Oscar-winning director of photography Emmanuel Lubezki; editors Conor O'Neill and Oscar winner Stephen Mirrone; Oscar-nominated costume designer Jacqueline West; Oscar-winning makeup and hair designer Alessandro Bertolazzi; and Oscar-nominated casting director Francine Maisler; along with Oscar-winning production designer Dennis Gassner and production designer Richard Johnson, Oscar-winning prosthetic makeup designer Kazu Hiro, and composer Cosmo Sheldrake.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Legendary Pictures Production, An Alejandro G. Iñárritu Film, DIGGER, shot entirely in VistaVision and released in theaters and IMAX across North America on October 2, 2026, and internationally beginning 30 September 2026. It will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

About Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group

Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group is comprised of Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation and Warner Bros. Clockwork. Warner Bros. partners with the world's most inspiring storytellers to create extraordinary entertainment on every screen for the global audience. Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group has been at the forefront of the motion picture industry since its inception and continues to be a leading creative force, producing the broadest slate of films for worldwide theatrical release.

About Legendary Entertainment

Legendary Entertainment is a leading independent media studio with film (Legendary Pictures), television and digital (Legendary Television and Digital Media) and comics (Legendary Comics and Publishing) divisions dedicated to owning, producing and delivering content to worldwide audiences. Legendary has built a library of marquee media properties and has established itself as a trusted brand that consistently delivers high-quality, commercial entertainment and successfully translates the world's most popular fan-driven IP. In aggregate, Legendary Pictures-associated productions have realized grosses of nearly $21 billion worldwide at the box office. To learn more, visit: www.legendary.com.

About The Film and TV Charity

The Film and TV Charity is working behind the scenes of the UK film, TV, and cinema industry, supporting the lives of everyone involved, from researchers to writers, people in casting and on productions, to those in post-production, sales, distribution, and exhibition. Founded in the early days of cinema in 1924, the Charity celebrated its centenary year in 2024.

Today, it is pleased to be able to offer a wide range of support with mental and physical health, financial wellbeing, and to promote equity and inclusion for people who have talent, spark and dedication and yet find obstacles in their way. The Charity is also working with a wide range of partners to bring about positive change to enable everyone in the industry to thrive. Through its free, 24/7 Film and TV Support Line, the Charity offers a listening ear, access to counselling, the Bullying Advice Service, legal advice, financial guidance, and much, much more.

The Charity has also developed the Whole Picture Toolkit for mentally healthy productions, a free resource that supports mental health on productions of any size and in any genre. For more information visit the Film TV Charity or call the Support Line on 0800 054 0000.

About the Royal Film Performance

The Royal Film Performance was created as a unique event to support the work of The Film and TV Charity. The first Royal Command Film Performance in aid of the charity took place at the Empire Cinema in Leicester Square in 1946 and was attended by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth and Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret. The film shown was the Powell and Pressburger film A Matter of Life and Death starring David Niven.

From 1946 to date The Film and TV Charity has held 72 fundraising Royal Film Performance events. The last Royal Film Performance of Gladiator II, directed by Ridley Scott, took place in 2024 at the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square and was attended by His Majesty King Charles III.

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