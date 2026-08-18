

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Water solutions company Xylem, Inc. (XYL) announced Tuesday the appointment of Andrea van der Berg as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective September 1, 2026. She will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Matthew Pine and join Xylem's Executive Leadership Team.



Van der Berg succeeds William Grogan, who will depart the company to pursue another professional opportunity. Grogan will remain with Xylem through mid-September to support a smooth transition.



Van der Berg currently serves as Senior Vice President, Finance of Xylem's Water Infrastructure segment and brings more than 20 years of finance and business leadership experience.



Over the course of her career, she has held roles spanning corporate finance, financial planning, investor relations, treasury and business operations, including 13 years at Honeywell in a variety of finance and business leadership positions.



The Company is also reaffirming its third-quarter and full-year 2026 guidance issued recently.



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