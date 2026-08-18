

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bitcoin is holding on to overnight gains of close to a percent even as sentiment in crypto markets remains mixed amidst a surge in bond yields and a spike in crude oil prices globally. Sentiment in Wall Street has been impacted by the massive spike in long-dated bond yields. Amidst an overnight decline of 0.34 percent in Ethereum, the overall crypto market capitalization has added 0.4 percent overnight. The resumption of inflows to U.S.-listed Bitcoin Spot ETF products supported sentiment.



Thirty-year sovereign bond yields in the U.S. touched a high of 5.335 percent, amidst inflation jitters and worries about massive bond issuances by AI companies. The spike in yields to levels last seen in 2007 has impacted sentiment in Wall Street, with Nasdaq Composite trading 1.2 percent below Monday's close. Dow Jones Industrial Average as well as S&P 500 are also trading in the red. The long tenor yield has since retreated to 5.298 percent, implying an overnight decline of 0.23 percent.



The 24-hour liquidation statistics from Coinglass shows crypto liquidations increasing to $207 million from $162 million a day earlier. Liquidation of long positions increased to $93 million from $61 million a day ago while liquidation of short positions increased to $114 million from $101 million a day ago.



Amidst a mild short squeeze, overall crypto market capitalization has increased 0.43 percent overnight to $2.19 trillion while market leader Bitcoin traded between $64,548 and $63,517 during the same period. The increase in overall crypto market capitalization was also accompanied by a 14-percent increase in trading volumes. Crypto markets also appear unfazed ahead of the release of the minutes of the recent FOMC scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 0.90 percent higher at $64,122.14. The current price is around 49 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency's year-to-date losses have fallen to 27.7 percent.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $298 million on Monday versus net outflows of $56 million on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF topped with net inflows of $160 million.



Currently, 11 public companies command a market capitalization that exceeds Bitcoin's market capitalization of $1.28 trillion. These include 5 corporations viz, NVIDIA, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft and Amazon that command a market capitalization that is also higher than the aggregate crypto market capitalization of $2.19 trillion.



Ethereum (ETH) is trading 0.34 percent lower at $1,894.85. The leading alternate coin is trading 62 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $1916.66 and $1,884.48. Ethereum's year-to-date losses have increased to 36.9 percent.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $31 million on Monday versus nil inflows on Friday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with net inflows of $26 million.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) slipped 0.95 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $600.07. BNB is trading 56 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



6th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency lost 0.34 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.9973, around 74 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) increased 0.66 percent overnight to $76.10. SOL's current price is around 74 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall is currently trading 0.15 percent higher at $0.3321. The trading price is 25 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) rallied 0.22 percent overnight, to trade at $59.33, around 23 percent below the all-time high of $76.85 recorded on June 16.



Memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) ranked 10th overall slipped 0.61 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0698. DOGE is trading 91 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



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