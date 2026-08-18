

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cummins Inc. (CMI) said on Tuesday that its Power Generation business has been selected to supply battery energy storage systems or BESS for a major U.S. data centre project, marking what would be its largest BESS deployment to date.



The system is designed to manage power fluctuations caused by artificial intelligence workloads, reduce load oscillations and improve ride-through performance.



The BESS can rapidly charge and discharge to limit demand spikes, improve power quality and stabilize the load at the utility connection point. Cummins said its 5MWh lithium iron phosphate battery system can also work alongside diesel and natural gas generators and support bridge-to-grid applications.



The company expects growing data centre demand, grid constraints and rising energy costs to drive greater adoption of battery storage solutions.



CMI is currently trading at $623.90, down $17.17 or 2.68 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



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