Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.: Bluesky Digital Announces Conditional Approval of ChessGold Inc. Transaction

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TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. (CSE:BTC)(OTCQB:BTCWF) ("Bluesky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") for its previously announced proposed acquisition of ChessGold Inc. ("ChessGold"), as further described in the Company's news releases of January 22, 2026, April 17, 2026 and June 13, 2026 (the "Transaction"). Both parties are delighted and excited by the prospect of their combined path forward.

The Transaction constitutes a "Fundamental Change" as defined under the policies of the CSE. As part of the Fundamental Change approval process, the Company will convene a special meeting of shareholders on September 21, 2026 to consider and, if deemed appropriate, approve the Transaction and related matters. The Company has prepared a management information circular, which includes its CSE Form 2A Listing Statement, containing detailed information regarding the Transaction, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ and which will be mailed to shareholders in advance of the meeting in accordance with applicable corporate and securities laws.

The Company is also pleased to announce that the concurrent equity financing, previously announced on July 20, 2026, is well underway. A restart of trading in the Company's common shares is anticipated upon the completion of the concurrent financing.

Completion of the Transaction remains subject to final approval of the CSE, and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. The Company looks forward to providing shareholders with further updates as the Transaction approaches completion.

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. is creating a digital enterprise at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and Web3 business solutions. Leveraging its success as an early adopter providing proprietary technology solutions, Bluesky has invested in its Roadmap.

For more information please visit Bluesky at: www.blueskydigitalassets.com

Please also follow us on Linkedin at: www.linkedin.com/company/bluesky-digital-assets/

For further information please contact:

Mr. Ben Gelfand

CEO & Director

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

T: (416) 363-3833

E: ben.gelfand@blueskydigitalassets.com

Cautionary Statement

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek safe harbor.

SOURCE: Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/bluesky-digital-announces-conditional-approval-of-chessgold-inc.-tra-1208814