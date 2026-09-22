Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.: Bluesky Digital Announces Shareholder Approval of ChessGold Inc. Transaction

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TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. (CSE:BTC)(OTCQB:BTCWF) ("Bluesky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on September 21, 2026 (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, shareholders approved all matters brought before the Meeting as set out in the Company's notice of meeting and management information circular, both dated August 14, 2026, including matters relating to the Company's previously announced proposed acquisition of ChessGold Inc. ("ChessGold"), as further described in the Company's news releases of January 22, 2026, April 17, 2026, June 13, 2026 and August 18, 2026 (the "Transaction"). The voting results for the approval of the Transaction were as follows:

Votes For Percent (%) Votes Against Percent (%) 7,449,736 99.654 25,839 0.346

"The overwhelming support from our shareholders marks an important step forward and an exciting milestone both Bluesky and ChessGold as we near completion of the Transaction. The approval of the Transaction reflects strong confidence in the strategic rationale behind our proposed acquisition of ChessGold and the belief in its software, and we look forward to working diligently toward completing the Transaction and unlocking the value we believe it will create for the Company and its stakeholders," said Alan Grant, Chairman and Director of Bluesky.

With shareholder approval of the Transaction now in hand, the Company is excited to embark on its path forward, which will be focused on the growth of ChessGold and the continued development of its chess gaming platform.

Trading in Bluesky's common shares is currently halted and will remain halted until such time as all required documentation has been filed with and accepted by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") in connection with the CSE's conditional approval of the Transaction. With the shareholder approvals described above having been obtained, the remaining condition to the closing of the Transaction and the resumption of trading in the Company's common shares is the completion of the concurrent financing of subscription receipts of ChessGold for a minimum of $1 million in gross proceeds, as previously announced on July 20, 2026 (the "Offering").

The Company is pleased to advise that the Offering remains well underway and is expected to be completed on or before October 9, 2026.

Completion of the Transaction remains subject to final approval of the CSE, and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. The Company looks forward to providing shareholders with further updates as the Transaction nears completion.

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. is creating a digital enterprise at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and Web3 business solutions. Leveraging its success as an early adopter providing proprietary technology solutions, Bluesky has invested in its Roadmap.

For more information please visit Bluesky at: www.blueskydigitalassets.com

Please also follow us on Linkedin at: www.linkedin.com/company/bluesky-digital-assets/

For further information please contact:

Mr. Alan Grant

Chairman & Director

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

T: (437) 385-2114

E: info@blueskydigitalassets.com

Cautionary Statement

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek safe harbor.

SOURCE: Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/bluesky-digital-announces-shareholder-approval-of-chessgold-inc.-tra-1225325