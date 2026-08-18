Largo Physical Vanadium Corp.: Largo Physical Vanadium Announces Postponement of Annual Meeting

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. ("LPV" or the "Company") (TSX.V:VAND)(OTCQX:VANAF) today announced that it has postponed its previously scheduled annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") originally scheduled to be held at 10:00am on August 18, 2026, until 10:00 am on September 10, 2026. The postponement is due to the previously disclosed notification by KPMG LLP that it would be resigning as auditor of the Company on July 31, 2026. The Company is currently working diligently to identify an appropriate successor auditor, the appointment of which would be approved by shareholders at the Meeting. Additional details regarding the Company's successor auditor and related matters will be provided once available.

The Company also announces that the Company has accepted the resignation of John Kanellistsas as director effective August 18, 2026, and Jonathan Lee and Francesco D'Alessio will not stand for re-election as directors at the Meeting. The Company thanks them for their contributions and wishes them well on their future endeavors.

About Largo Physical Vanadium Corp.

Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. (LPV) aims to provide a secure, convenient and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in having direct exposure to physical vanadium, which is essential to achieve a greener world in key industries such as steel, aerospace and energy storage. Vanadium is non-degrading and fully recyclable when used as electrolyte in vanadium flow batteries and offers carbon reducing attributes when used in steel alloying applications. LPV's strategy is not only to achieve appreciation through the acquisition of vanadium, but to own and actively supply vanadium to end users of vanadium flow batteries to advance to integration of renewable energy in long duration storage. This strategy is integral to LPV's business plan, as it necessarily defrays the costs associated with using vanadium in vanadium flow batteries through the unique non-degradation characteristics of the metal.

LPV's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "VAND". For more information, please visit www.lpvanadium.com.

For further information, please contact:

Francesco D'Alessio Chief Executive Officer

+1.571.491.7827

info@lpvanadium.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation ("forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the Company's ability to identify a suitable successor auditor and the timing thereof, and risks listed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in LPV's annual MD&A for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such information is provided. Although management of LPV has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. LPV does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Readers should also review the section entitled "Risk Factors" in LPV's annual MD&A for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Largo Physical Vanadium Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/largo-physical-vanadium-announces-postponement-of-annual-meeting-1208860