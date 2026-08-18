Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Pre-Stabilisation Notice
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 18
EUR Benchmark State of North Rhine-Westphalia State Treasury Bonds due 26 August 2033
Pre-Stabilisation Notice
August 18, 2026
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
The State of North Rhine-Westphalia (Land Nordrhein-Westfalen)
EUR Benchmark State of North Rhine-Westphalia State Treasury Bonds due 26 August 2033
Debt Issuance Program updated 10th September 2025.
Commerzbank AG (contact: Rutuja Nanaware; telephone: +49 6913689946) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).
The security to be stabilised:
Issuer:
The State of North Rhine-Westphalia (Land Nordrhein-Westfalen)
Guarantor (if any):
none
Aggregate nominal amount:
EUR Benchmark
Description:
State of North Rhine-Westphalia State Treasury Bonds due 26 August 2033
Offer price:
tbc
Other offer terms:
Debt Issuance Program updated 10th September 2025, denoms 1k/1k, listing Regulated Market, Düsseldorf, ISIN DE000NRW0XXX, WKN: NRW0QR
Stabilisation:
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Stabilising Managers:
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Natixis S.A.
Nordea Bank Abp
Banco Santander S.A.
UniCredit S.p.A.
Stabilisation period expected to start on:
August 19, 2026
Stabilisation period expected to end on:
no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility.
The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue:
Regulated Market, Düsseldorf
In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
END