Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Pre-Stabilisation Notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 18

EUR Benchmark State of North Rhine-Westphalia State Treasury Bonds due 26 August 2033

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

August 18, 2026

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

The State of North Rhine-Westphalia (Land Nordrhein-Westfalen)

EUR Benchmark State of North Rhine-Westphalia State Treasury Bonds due 26 August 2033

Debt Issuance Program updated 10th September 2025.

Commerzbank AG (contact: Rutuja Nanaware; telephone: +49 6913689946) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised: Issuer: The State of North Rhine-Westphalia (Land Nordrhein-Westfalen) Guarantor (if any): none Aggregate nominal amount: EUR Benchmark Description: State of North Rhine-Westphalia State Treasury Bonds due 26 August 2033 Offer price: tbc Other offer terms: Debt Issuance Program updated 10th September 2025, denoms 1k/1k, listing Regulated Market, Düsseldorf, ISIN DE000NRW0XXX, WKN: NRW0QR Stabilisation: Stabilisation Coordinator: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Stabilising Managers: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Natixis S.A. Nordea Bank Abp Banco Santander S.A. UniCredit S.p.A. Stabilisation period expected to start on: August 19, 2026 Stabilisation period expected to end on: no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law. Stabilisation trading venue: Regulated Market, Düsseldorf

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END