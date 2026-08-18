Regina, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - Above Food Ingredients Inc. (OTC: ABVEF) ("Above Food" or the "Company"), an agricultural and food technology company, today announced that it has received a strategic investment of US$1,375,000.00 by way of a $875,000 secured loan and a $500,000 convertible debenture, which represent a first tranche of a possible multi-tranche investment, with any additional tranches subject to further finalization.

Jason Zhao, CFO of Above Food said, "This investment is a testament to the success of the restructuring efforts the Company has undergone this past year, further reflecting the confidence investors are seeing in the Company's core business segments going forward. We are working closely with our advisors on the Nasdaq relisting appeal process and remain hopeful that we will be successful in this appeal and resume the listing on the Nasdaq in the near future."

The Company intends to apply the net proceeds of the investment toward completion of its outstanding periodic filings and related audit procedures, Nasdaq relisting and hearing review and continued development and commercialization of the Company's core business platforms.

The Company continues to work closely with its auditors in its previously announced efforts to complete its outstanding periodic filings as expeditiously as possible and remains committed to the appeal process before the Nasdaq Listing and Hearing Review Council for immediate relisting on Nasdaq.

About Above Food Ingredients Inc.

Above Food Ingredients Inc. (OTC: ABVEF) is an agricultural and food technology company whose vision is to create a healthier world - breaking the cycle of world hunger, one seed, one field, and one bite at a time. Above's robust chain of custody of plant proteins and proprietary seed development capabilities leverage the power of artificial intelligence-driven genomics and agronomy, and together with Palm's financial technologies will help to break the global cycle of hunger.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the United States federal securities laws and applicable Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "could," "will be," "will continue," and similar expressions.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the completion of the investment described herein and the satisfaction of the conditions to closing, the anticipated use of proceeds" the expected timing of the completion of the audit and the filing of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, the outcome of the Company's appeal before the Nasdaq Listing and Hearing Review Council, the successful filing of a prospectus in Canada, and statements regarding expectations or forecasts of business, accounting audits, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs. Forward-looking statements are based on current judgments, expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the completion of audit procedures and the conclusions of management, the Audit Committee, and the independent auditor, as well as the factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Factors that could cause actual events to differ include, but are not limited to:

the failure to satisfy any condition to the closing of the investment, or the termination of the subscription or investment agreement in accordance with its terms;

the Company's ability to complete its outstanding periodic filings, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025 and 2026, and the timing thereof;

the outcome of the Company's appeal before the Nasdaq Listing and Hearing Review Council and the Company's ability to maintain or regain a listing of its securities;

the Company's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of its investment in its minority owned subsidiaries as they protect, maintain and commercialize their intellectual property and other assets;

dilution to existing shareholders resulting from the investment and from any future financings;

Above Food's compliance with, and changes to, applicable laws and regulations; and

the incurrence of unexpected costs, liabilities or delays.

Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of Above Food's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. You should carefully consider all of the risks and uncertainties described in the documents filed by Above Food with the SEC, which are available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml. There may be additional risks that Above Food presently does not know or that Above Food currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Above Food's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Above Food anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Above Food's assessments to change. However, while Above Food may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, Above Food specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Above Food's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Nothing herein should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein.

The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF ABOVE FOOD ARE URGED TO READ THE DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT ABOVE FOOD. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Above Food through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Above Food are also available free of charge on Above Food's website at https://abovefood.com or by contacting Above Food's Investor Relations Department at 2305 Victoria Ave #002, Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, S4P 0S7.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310309

Source: Above Food Ingredients Inc.