

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Scientists from Harvard Medical School and other institutions found that airline pilots and flight attendants may face a higher risk of dying from certain types of cancer linked to radiation exposure.



For the study, researchers analyzed death certificate data for 12.7 million people who worked in 503 different occupations and died in the U.S. between 2020 and 2024.



The researchers then divided cancer deaths into two groups - cancers that may be linked to radiation exposure and cancers that are not generally linked to radiation. Radiation-related cancers included breast, thyroid and prostate cancers, as well as leukemia, multiple myeloma and melanoma.



Among all 503 occupations, flight attendants had the highest rate of deaths from radiation-related cancers, while pilots had the second-highest rate. However, their rates of death from other types of cancer were close to the average for all occupations.



'Aircrew members receive the largest mean annual effective dose of ionizing radiation of any occupational group in the US, primarily due to cosmic rays encountered at commercial flight altitudes,' the study authors revealed.



'Pilots and flight attendants accrue an estimated 3 to 6 millisieverts of cosmic radiation per year, far exceeding the 0.4 millisieverts received by an air traveler taking 10 cross-country round trips per year.'



Findings reported in JAMA Internal Medicine noted that flight attendants were 50% more likely to die from radiation-related cancers than people in other occupations, while pilots were 36% more likely.



The study noted that the aircrew members may be exposed to cosmic radiation at high altitudes. In addition to this, other possible risks include UV light entering through aircraft windows and disrupted sleep patterns caused by night and shift work.



However, the study does not prove that radiation from flying caused these cancers. Still, researchers said the findings add to concerns about the health risks faced by aircrew.



Researchers suggested that aircrew health could be better protected through regular medical checkups that consider years spent working in the air. They also recommended regular skin checks and breast cancer screening for female aircrew members.



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