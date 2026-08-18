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WKN: 923701 | ISIN: US2022171050 | Ticker-Symbol:
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COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
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COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
18.08.2026 21:38 Uhr
203 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Commercial National Financial Corp.: Commercial National Declares $.13 Per Share Third Quarter Dividend

LATROBE, PA / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCQX:CNAF), parent company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share payable September 4 to shareholders of record as of August 28.

Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 504,607 shares, or 17.78% on June 30, 2026.

As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on June 30, 2026, the Company employed 76 people in full-time and part-time positions. Thirty-one (31) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, twenty-eight (28) employees are full-time and there are three (3) part-time employees. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In November 2023, the agreement between the Company and the bargaining unit was negotiated and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit with an effective date of February 15, 2024. The labor agreement will expire in February 2029. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status limits the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.

The Company operates seven community banking facilities in Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cnbthebankonline.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the company, and the company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the company's ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.

# # #

Contract Information:

Wendy Piper
Commercial National Financial Corporation
724.539.3501
wpiper@cbthebank.com

SOURCE: Commercial National Financial Corp. (Pennsylvania)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/commercial-national-declares-.13-per-share-third-quarter-dividend-1208995

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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