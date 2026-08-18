

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $397 million, or $2.30 per share. This compares with $191 million, or $1.10 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Keysight Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $531 million or $3.07 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 36.5% to $1.846 billion from $1.352 billion last year.



Keysight Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $397 Mln. vs. $191 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.30 vs. $1.10 last year. -Revenue: $1.846 Bln vs. $1.352 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 3.34 To $ 3.40 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.930 B To $ 1.950 B



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News