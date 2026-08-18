eXoZymes' NCT Process Achieves 10-fold Productivity Increase, Advancing Beyond Original Commercial-scale Economic Targets

Optimized process delivered a 10-fold improvement in productivity, significantly improving the estimated economics of future commercial-scale manufacturing.

Estimated manufacturing cost equivalent has fallen more than 100x from the first version of the NCT process to the current optimized process, based on internal process-cost assessments.

The new process produced approximately 67% more NCT per liter than the previously announced 100-liter pilot run.

Reaction time was reduced by over 80%, allowing substantially more product to be produced in less time.

The improvements support a more scalable and efficient manufacturing process as eXoZymes prepares for technology transfer to future commercial partners.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / Today, eXoZymes Inc. (NASDAQ:EXOZ) ("eXoZymes") - a pioneer of AI-enhanced enzymes that transform abundant feedstock into valuable nutraceuticals and novel medicines - announced significant improvements to its manufacturing process for N-trans-caffeoyltyramine ("NCT"), marking a significant step toward scalable commercial production.

Building on learnings from the Company's previously announced 100-liter pilot run, the optimized process delivered approximately 67% greater NCT output per liter while reducing reaction time by over 80%. Together, these improvements increased manufacturing productivity tenfold and significantly improved the estimated economics of future commercial-scale production.

Additionally, the improvements represent eXoZymes' latest step in delivering a rapid decline in the estimated manufacturing cost of NCT. Based on the Company's internal process-cost assessments, the estimated manufacturing cost equivalent has declined more than 100x from the first version to the current optimized process.

Damien Perriman, Chief Commercial Officer of eXoZymes, states, "In less than two years, we have moved NCT from an idea to a biosolution with performance and cost levels placing us beyond our original commercial launch targets. For investors and potential partners, the combination of rapid product development and a fast-declining cost curve is really the story, because it demonstrates how quickly we can progress a product molecule toward commercially relevant manufacturing economics."

Perriman continues, "For a potential partner, lower manufacturing costs can expand the range of commercially viable applications and improve the potential economics for our partners. For investors, we believe NCT is becoming an important demonstration of how quickly our platform can move from idea to a commercially available biosolution and business. The opportunity is not simply NCT - it is applying what we have learned here to the other highly valuable molecules that follow."

Beyond the performance gains, eXoZymes has continued to simplify and industrialize the NCT manufacturing process, including transitioning toward commercially relevant process and supply chain operations. The Company believes the combination of greater productivity and a simplified process strengthens the pathway toward technology transfer and commercial-scale manufacturing.

"The significance of these results is not simply that we are making more NCT, faster. We are maturing the process to work optimally in a real manufacturing environment where efficiency and time-in-tank are critical variables for the overall commercial viability of the product," said Paul Opgenorth, PhD, VP of Development and co-founder of eXoZymes. "The 100-liter pilot demonstrated that our technology could scale. The work since then has focused on making that process more productive, faster, simpler, and ready for commercial manufacturing. And while these results already exceed our original process targets, our exozymes platform provides significant additional opportunities for even further optimization."

The latest results build on eXoZymes' successful 100-liter NCT pilot and subsequent external validation work with Cayman Chemical. The Company is now focused on advancing the process toward technology transfer to commercial manufacturing partners - an important step in moving NCT from pilot-scale validation toward scalable commercial production.

About eXoZymes

Founded in 2019, eXoZymes is pioneering a cell-free biomanufacturing platform that uses AI-enhanced enzymes - called exozymes - to make valuable natural products and new analogs outside living cells. The company's platform is designed to replace inefficient extraction and petrochemical processes with a scalable way to produce high-value molecules for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical markets.

eXoZymes is building a portfolio of biosolutions across NCT, cannabinoid analogs, santalene, and other high-value natural product molecules, with potential commercialization paths that include partnerships, licensing and joint ventures. Learn more at exozymes.com

eXoZymes Safe Harbor

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the company's future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "strategy," "future," "likely," "potential," or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding the company's strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially for a variety of reasons. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of eXoZymes' quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K, and other documents filed by eXoZymes from time to time by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and eXoZymes assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. eXoZymes does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

eXoZymes contact

Lasse Görlitz, VP of Comms & IR

(858) 319-7135

press@exozymes.com

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SOURCE: eXoZymes

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/exozymes-nct-process-achieves-10-fold-productivity-increase-advancing-beyond-original-1209009