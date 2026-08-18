A consecutive quarter of strong top-line growth and cash flow performance;

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA impacted by service mix across the segments

Auna (NYSE: AUNA) ("Auna" or the "Company"), a leading healthcare platform in Latin America with operations in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia, announced today financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 ("Second quarter 2026" or "2Q26"). Financial results are expressed in Peruvian Soles ("S/" or "PEN" or "Soles") and are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), unless otherwise noted.

2Q'26 Consolidated Highlights

Revenue increased 9% FXN, or 13% YoY on a reported basis, to S/1,238 million

Adjusted EBITDA was S/227 million, a decrease of 9% YoY FXN or 6% YoY on a reported basis, and an increase of 3% FXN from 1Q26

Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 18.4%, slightly up from 1Q26

Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow increased 45% YoY and 181% YoY, respectively

Leverage Ratio improved to 3.6x

Oncology MLR remained stable at 50.1%

Number of surgeries increased 5.2% YoY to 21,912

Number of days hospitalized increased 5% YoY to 135,107

Number of chemotherapy and radiotherapy sessions increased 15% YoY

Message from Auna's Executive Chairman and President

The second quarter of 2026 demonstrated sustained commercial momentum across our markets and progress in the operational initiatives that support our growth strategy. Revenue increased by 9% FXN, while Adjusted EBITDA declined 9% FXN. This reflects service mix and temporary margin pressure in Mexico and Colombia, as well as pharmacy and payroll costs, along with the impact of accepted penalties primarily related to billing matters in the reconciliation of prior years' receivables in Peru.

In Peru, our integrated model continues to deliver strong results, Peru achieved an 8% revenue growth, driven by new B2B memberships at Oncosalud and increased volumes in high-complexity procedures within our healthcare network. Oncosalud expanded its B2B membership base, while higher occupancy in the healthcare network underscored our focus on growing in high complexity. Adjusted EBITDA reflects increased pharmacy, physician and payroll expenses required to accommodate the surge in patient volumes, as well as accepted penalties primarily attributable to previous years' billing matters.

In Mexico, patient volume recovery continued throughout the quarter. Improved tier classifications with key payors, improved pricing for high-complexity services, and the ongoing expansion of our oncology offering contributed to stronger volumes, particularly in June. This momentum drove 4% year-over-year revenue growth in local currency, while revenue and Adjusted EBITDA increased by 5% and 3%, respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2026, in local currency. Although service mix and talent investments continued to affect margins year over year, both Adjusted EBITDA and margin improved sequentially, indicating progress in the initiatives underway in Monterrey and positioning the network for sustained volume growth in the second half.

In Colombia, revenue increased by 13% in local currency, primarily due to the sustained expansion of risk-sharing ("PGP") contracts, which accounted for 24% of segment revenue. Additionally, reduced exposure to intervened payors, which constituted 12% of revenue, and enhanced payment agreements contributed to the strengthening of the quality and predictability of our payor mix. First-half margins reflected the variable costs of stabilizing our new PGP contracts, alongside statutory wage increases and planned SG&A investments. Contractual price adjustments scheduled for the second half of the year are expected to drive improved profitability in the coming quarters.

Consolidated Cash flow generation continued to be a key highlight in the second quarter of 2026. Operating cash flow increased by 45% year-over-year, while free cash flow grew by 181%, driven by disciplined working capital management and improved payor collections. Despite initial margin pressure, our leverage ratio improved to 3.6x, underscoring the resilience of our business model and supporting our progress toward a medium-term target of below 3.0x.

The recent elections in Peru and Colombia have so far generally been viewed as a positive development for private-sector participation and long-term healthcare investment. This could create a more favorable environment for our industry and provides greater visibility into our strategic path forward.

Looking ahead, given the recovery in volumes in Mexico and our projected performance for the remainder of the year, we reaffirm our full-year 2026 revenue guidance. We anticipate revenue growth near the midpoint of our 10% to 14% FX-neutral range, or approximately 12%. We expect Adjusted EBITDA growth toward the low end of that range, reflecting temporary cost pressures across our three geographies as the business scales. The Adjusted EBITDA outlook excludes the impacts of accepted penalties primarily related to billing matters in the reconciliation of prior years' receivables in Peru.

Capital expenditures guidance remains unchanged at approximately 4% of revenues. Although we did not provide formal free cash flow guidance, we expect it to exceed our original internal expectations, supported by strong working capital management and improved collections, further supporting our deleveraging path.

Overview of 2Q26 Consolidated Results

Revenues in 2Q26 increased 9% FXN and 13% YoY on a reported basis to S/1,238 million, with revenues in local currency ("LC") increasing across all segments: 4% in Mexico, 8% in Peru and 13% in Colombia. In Mexico, the Healthcare network sustained higher surgery and oncology volumes, reflecting the continued benefits of the improved tier classifications with key payors implemented in prior periods, as well as growth in packages and out-of-pocket revenues. In Peru, Oncosalud increased revenues through additional B2B memberships, while the healthcare network benefited from higher volumes of high-complexity surgeries. In Colombia, volumes continued to grow across PGP services in cardiovascular, ambulatory and oncology care, supported by the ongoing scaling of risk-sharing models and diversification away from intervened payors.

Adjusted EBITDA in 2Q26 decreased 9% FXN, or 6% YoY on a reported basis, to S/227 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 18.4%. In LC, Segment Adjusted EBITDA decreased 16% in Mexico and 12% in Colombia, while remaining flat in Peru. In Mexico, Segment Adjusted EBITDA decreased versus 2Q25, due to a lower contribution margin from the current mix of services and specialties, as well as higher SG&A expenses related to talent investments that impacted payroll. On a sequential basis, however, Segment Adjusted EBITDA grew 3% versus 1Q26 mostly from improved gross profit. Consolidated Peru Adjusted EBITDA growth was impacted by accepted penalties primarily related to billing matters in the reconciliation of prior years' receivables and by pharmacy and medical talent costs related to supporting increased patient volumes at the healthcare network and Oncosalud. In Colombia, Segment Adjusted EBITDA sustained a strong top line, partially offset by lower margins from a higher proportion of PGP contracts and from increased oncology services.

Reported results were impacted by foreign exchange fluctuations, specifically, a 5% appreciation of the Mexican Peso ("MXN") and a 9% appreciation of the Colombian Peso ("COP") against the PEN.

Net finance costs for 2Q26 were S/105 million, compared to S/46 million in 2Q25. Excluding foreign exchange effects, net finance costs totaled S/113 million in 2Q26, compared to S/115 million in 2Q25, reflecting a YoY decrease of S/2 million, or 1%. When also excluding the non-cash impact related to the future purchase obligation for IMAT Oncomedica, which began affecting finance expenses in 3Q25, net finance costs decreased by S/4 million. The increase in reported net finance costs primarily reflected lower non-cash FX gain of S/8 million, compared to a non-cash gain of S/68 million in 2Q25.

Net Income for 2Q26 was S/33 million compared to S/84 million in 2Q25. The decline was primarily driven by a S/61 million decrease in positive non-cash FX impact on net finance costs compared to the prior-year period. On a per-share basis, Net Income was S/0.40, based on a weighted average of 74,237,368 basic and diluted shares.

Adjusted Net Income for 2Q26 was S/40 million, compared to S/89 million in 2Q25. The decline reflects the same FX-driven variance on the net finance costs described above. As mentioned in previous quarters, the FX volatility has been reduced by resetting the levels on USD PEN hedges after the refinancing exercise at the end of 2025. On a per-share basis, Adjusted Net Income was S/0.50, based on a weighted average of 74,237,368 basic and diluted shares.

For a full version of AUNA's Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release, please visit:

https://aunainvestors.com/English/financial-information/quarterly-results/

Conference Call Details

When: 8:00 a.m. Eastern time, August 19, 2026

Who: Mr. Suso Zamora, Executive Chairman of the Board and President; Mrs. Gisele Remy, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President; Mr. Lorenzo Massart, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Equity Capital Markets.

Dial-in: +1 888 596 4144 (U.S. domestic), +1 646 968 2525 (International)

Passcode: 3884034

To access Auna's financial results call via telephone, callers need to press to be connected to an operator.

Webcast: click here

About AUNA

Auna is a leading healthcare platform in Latin America with operations in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia, prioritizing prevention and concentrating on high-complexity diseases that contribute the most to healthcare expenditures. Our mission is to transform healthcare by providing access to a highly integrated healthcare offering in the underpenetrated markets of Spanish-Speaking Americas. Founded in 1989, Auna has built one of Latin America's largest modern healthcare platforms that consists of a horizontally integrated network of healthcare facilities and a vertically integrated portfolio of oncological plans and selected general healthcare plans. As of June 30, 2026, Auna's network included 31 healthcare network facilities, consisting of hospitals, outpatient, prevention and wellness facilities with a total of 2,337 beds, and 1.5 million healthcare plans.

For more information visit www.aunainvestors.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements convey our current expectations or forecasts of future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that we make. Forward-looking statements typically are identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "project," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements that appear in a number of places in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations, regarding various matters, including, our target Leverage Ratio, the results of the key initiatives we are implementing in Mexico, Colombia and Peru, the execution of our strategic plan, including the recovery of our growth levels and the roll-out of the AunaWay in Mexico, our planned investments, our revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and capital expenditure guidance, our expectation for revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth, policy expectations regarding the newly elected administrations in Colombia and Peru, expectations for the Elekta EVO linear accelerator to become operational, mobilization of Auna Lima Sur and the creation of further growth and sustainable value for all stakeholders. Any or all of our forward-looking statements in this press release may turn out to be inaccurate. Our actual results could differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors.

The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our expectations and forecasts as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release. For a discussion of the risks facing the Company which could affect whether these forward-looking statements are realized, see our Form 20-F filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Financial Guidance Disclaimer

Auna's guidance is based on management's current performance outlook and expected macroeconomic and regulatory conditions in the three countries where the Company operates. Any changes in these conditions could have an impact on the guidance provided.

Auna's financial guidance reflects management's current assumptions regarding numerous evolving factors that are difficult to accurately predict, including those discussed in the Risk Factors set forth in the Company's Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Reconciliations of forward-looking non-IFRS measures, specifically the Leverage Ratio target and Adjusted EBITDA guidance, to the relevant forward-looking IFRS measures are not being provided, as the Company does not currently have sufficient data to accurately estimate the variables and individual adjustments for such guidance and reconciliations. Due to this uncertainty, the Company cannot reconcile projected Adjusted EBITDA to projected net income without unreasonable effort. The financial guidance constitutes forward-looking statements. For more information, see the "Safe Harbor Statement" section in this release.

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Contacts:

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Email: contact@aunainvestors.com