Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - Auro Metals Inc. (TSXV: AURO) (OTCQB: AURFF) ("Auro" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the fourth batch of assay results, of four drillholes, from the 2026 Phase I Drill Program at its 100%-owned Santa Barbara Gold-Copper Project (the "Project") located in the Zamora-Chinchipe Province in southeastern Ecuador. Since the commencement of the program, 22 drill holes have been completed and assay results of 14 holes (including the ten holes released on June 22, July 13 and July 28, 2026) have been received.

SUMMARY OF DRILL RESULTS

These four holes were drilled at the southern part of the known mineralized porphyry system ("Santa Barbara South"), which is currently believed to be the core area of the known porphyry mineralization system. Like the previously-reported holes from the 2026 Phase I Drill Program, these holes were designed to test the continuity of mineralization between historical drill intercepts and the extension of mineralization up-dip, down-dip, and at depth. Three of the four holes intersected wide mineralization starting from surface or near-surface, with highlights of the drilling as follows:

Drillhole DSB-61 intersected 496.5 metres ("m") grading 0.76 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 0.12% copper ("Cu") from 88.5m to 585.0m, including 212.5m grading 1.12 g/t Au and 0.14% Cu from 117.0m to 329.5m, and 10.65m grading 0.59 g/t Au and 0.08% Cu from 709.95m to the end of hole.

intersected 496.5 metres ("m") grading 0.76 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 0.12% copper ("Cu") from 88.5m to 585.0m, including 212.5m grading 1.12 g/t Au and 0.14% Cu from 117.0m to 329.5m, and 10.65m grading 0.59 g/t Au and 0.08% Cu from 709.95m to the end of hole. Drillhole DSB-67 intersected 380m grading 0.71 g/t Au and 0.1% Cu from 76.5m right below overburden conglomerate.

intersected 380m grading 0.71 g/t Au and 0.1% Cu from 76.5m right below overburden conglomerate. Drillhole DSB-66 intersected 287m grading 0.51 g/t Au and 0.08% Cu from surface.

These drill results, along with the previously reported intercepts summarized in Table 1 below, continue to demonstrate that mineralization is open up-dip, down-dip, and at depth and show good consistency of gold-copper grades. Drillhole specifications for all completed drillholes are provided in Table 2, and a drill plan view is shown in Figure 1.

"These four holes drilled as part of our Phase I Drill Program at Santa Barbara South build on the results from the previous three batches and continue to demonstrate the Project's scale, consistency, and potential to improve overall gold grades in a future resource update," said Victor Feng, CEO of Auro. "DSB-61 intersected 496 metres of continuous, high-grade gold-copper mineralization, with a gold grade approximately 46% higher than the grade of the inferred resource in our Mineral Resource Estimate. Within this intercept, a higher-grade, 212 metre zone returned a gold grade approximately 115% higher than that of the inferred resource and is the highest gold grade intersected by the Company in a reported intercept to date. DSB-67 also intersected a long interval of mineralization, with gold grades exceeding those of the inferred resources in our Mineral Resource Estimate. To date, assay results from 14 holes have been published, with assays for eight additional holes pending, while all four rigs on site continue to turn. We look forward to sharing further assay results as they become available."

Table 1 Summary of Drill Intercepts Hole ID

Depth_from Depth_to Interval_m Au_g/t Cu_% AuEq_g/t DSB-61

88.50 585.00 496.50 0.76 0.12 0.79

incl. 117.00 329.50 212.50 1.12 0.14 1.15



709.95 720.60 10.65 0.59 0.08 0.61 DSB-65

86.50 103.00 16.50 0.30 0.09 0.32



137.00 180.50 43.50 0.31 0.04 0.32



192.50 242.50 50.00 0.35 0.07 0.37 DSB-66

0.00 287.00 287.00 0.51 0.08 0.53 DSB-67

76.50 456.50 380.00 0.71 0.10 0.73

Notes:

Drill location, altitude, azimuth, and dip of drill holes are provided in Table 2. Drill intercept is core length, and grade is length weighted. True width of mineralization is unknown. A cut-off of 0.2 g/t Au is applied for calculation of drill intercept. Calculation of gold equivalent ("AuEq") is defined as AuEq (g/t) = Au (g/t) + Cu (%) x 0.259, based on a gold price of US$3,200/oz, and copper price of US$12,000/t metal, assuming average processing recoveries of 85.5% Au and 19.6% Cu.

Figure 1: Plan view of drill holes

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DESCRIPTION OF HOLES

Hole DSB-61 was a step-out hole drilled around 70m to the west of the historical hole DSB-22 to a depth of 720.6m to test the western extension of the mineralized zone intercepted by hole DSB-22 at the southern portion of Santa Barbara South, and intersected 495.5m (from 88.5m to 585m) grading 0.76 g/t Au and 0.12% Cu, including 212.5m (from 117.0m to 329.5m) grading 1.12 g/t Au and 0.14% Cu, and a second interval of 10.65m (from 709.95m to 720.6m) grading 0.59 g/t Au and 0.08% Cu to the end of the hole where mineralization continues (Figure 2).

Lithology in hole DSB-61 is mainly dark aphanitic basaltic andesite occasionally cut by narrow porphyritic diorite dykes. Visually, the oxidized zone starts from surface to a depth of around 100m depth represented by iron oxides and hydroxides, then transitions to fresh primary zone at further depth. Mineralization is characterized by dissemination and narrow veinlets of pyrite and chalcopyrite, mostly associated with patchy secondary biotite (potassic alteration) and quartz veining. From 585m to 709m depth is a weak mineralization zone without obvious faulting or dyke structures. Near the end of hole, a narrow zone of diorite porphyry and tectonic breccia was intersected, and better mineralization continues to the end of hole (Figure 3).

Figure 2: Section A-A'

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Hole DSB-65 was collared on the same drill pad as hole DSB-59, drilled in the direction of 240 degrees from north and at a dip angle of -70 degrees to a depth of 379.8m to test the up-dip extension of the mineralization hit in holes DSB-21 and DSB-59, and intersected lower grade intervals represented by 16.5m (from 86.5m to 103m) grading 0.3 g/t Au and 0.09% Cu, 43.5m (from 137m to 180.5m) grading 0.31 g/t Au and 0.07% Cu, and 50m (from 192.5m to 242.5m) grading 0.35 g/t Au and 0.04% Cu. The results indicate that mineralization is open in the up-dip direction to the west (Figure 4).

Lithology intersected in the hole is mainly volcano-sediments. Mineralization occurs mainly in dioritic rocks intruded in the middle of the hole, characterized by disseminated pyrite and minor chalcopyrite associated with patchy secondary biotite, chlorite, epidote and cut by quartz-calcite veining (Figure 5). To the end of hole, the rock is pervasively silicified with poor mineralization, which is likely altered from carbonate rocks.

Figure 3: Core photo of DSB-61, Box 59, from 169.67m to 172.45m, mineralized basaltic andesite cut by quartz veining.

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Figure 4: Section B-B'

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Figure 5: Core photo of DSB-65, Box 69, from 193.95m to 196.86m, mineralized diorite cut by quartz and quartz-calcite veining.

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Hole DSB-66 was drilled to a depth of 312.15m, in the northern part of Santa Barbara South in a westerly dipping direction to test the up-dip extension of the mineralized zone. It intercepted 287m (from 0m to 287m) grading 0.51 g/t Au and 0.08% Cu. Drill results from this hole indicate mineralization starts from surface and is open in the up-dip direction (Figure 6).

Major lithology from the hole is dioritic porphyry which starts from surface until a depth of 223.7m and strongly altered (secondary biotite, sericite, chlorite and epidote) and cut by numerous quartz veining. Mineralization is characterized by disseminated and small veinlets of pyrite and chalcopyrite (Figure 7). Further down near the end of hole, the lithology changes to volcano-sediments with pervasive silicification and mineralization gets weaker.

Figure 6: Section C-C'

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Figure 7: Core photo of DSB-66, Box 89, from 233.34m to 235.95m, mineralized diorite cut by quartz veining.

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Hole DSB-67 was drilled to a depth of 599m on the top of the western hill approximately 150m west of hole DSB-56 at Santa Barbara South, in an easterly dipping direction, to test the up-dip extension of the mineralized zone and the continuity of mineralization between previously-drilled, western-dipping holes, and intersected 380m (from 76.5m to 456.5m) grading 0.71 g/t Au and 0.1% Cu (Figure 8). Drill results of this hole indicate that mineralization extends in the up-dip direction to the bottom of the overlying conglomerate horizon which is about fifty metres thick in that area. The results of this hole also reflect good mineralization continuity between the drill intercepts of holes DSB-05, DSB-16, DSB-19, DSB54 and DSB-56.

The first 83m of drill core are interbedded conglomerate and sandstone intruded by a few narrow post-mineralization diorite dykes. Further down the hole, lithology changes to mainly diorite porphyry plus some volcano-sediment rock intervals (Figure 9), and both rock types are strongly altered and cut by quartz veining with mineralization of pyrite and chalcopyrite in both fine dissemination and local narrow veinlets. From a depth of 200m to 450m, lithology changes to basaltic andesite intruded by diorite porphyry dykes (Figure 10), and both strongly altered and mineralized with pyrite and chalcopyrite in both fine dissemination and narrow veinlets. From a depth of 450m downwards to the end of the hole, lithology changes to hornblende diorite with euhedral phenocrysts of hornblende, moderately altered with some dissemination and narrow veinlets of sulfides.

Figure 8: Section D-D'

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Figure 9: Core photo of DSB-67, Box 52, from 149.75m to 152.67m, mineralized volcano-sediment cut by quartz veining

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Figure 10: Core photo of DSB-67, Box 96, from 274.42m to 277.24m, mineralized diorite porphyry dyke cut by quartz and quartz-calcite veining

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Table 2 Summary of Phase I Drill Holes of Santa Barbara Gold-Copper Project Hole ID Easting Northing Altitude Depth_m Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Assay Results DSB-54 765463.70 9544445.53 931.38 705.70 260 -82 complete DSB-55 765539.93 9544383.21 940.76 285.50 240 -45 complete DSB-56 765417.68 9544434.13 960.10 274.85 260 -47 complete DSB-57 765541.01 9544245.95 973.91 315.70 240 -60 complete DSB-58 765488.12 9544749.44 920.64 274.80 260 -63 complete DSB-59 765466.41 9544269.27 1030.67 706.55 60 -80 complete DSB-60 765434.27 9544155.26 1060.67 802.65 60 -60 complete DSB-61 765557.28 9544184.88 990.14 720.60 236 -77.5 complete DSB-62 765394.10 9544671.12 892.48 200.00 260 -55 complete DSB-63 765384.50 9544605.71 891.07 253.90 260 -60 complete DSB-64 765356.92 9544537.66 924.00 199.35 260 -60 complete DSB-65 765463.12 9544268.74 1030.43 379.80 240 -70 complete DSB-66 765427.24 9544493.67 909.15 312.15 260 -60 complete DSB-67 765258.71 9544399.36 1040.33 599.00 80 -52 complete DSB-68 765596.09 9544275.58 983.66 1282.00 240 -85 pending DSB-69 765556.17 9544523.38 922.05 490.05 260 -63 pending DSB-70 765404.89 9544551.38 900.01 306.60 260 -60 pending DSB-71* 765256.00 9544398.00 1039.00 745.00 80 -63 pending DSB-72 765494.39 9544498.07 905.17 400.90 260 -60 pending DSB-73 765508.60 9544621.44 927.45 485.65 260 -60 pending DSB-75 765550.96 9544694.00 938.32 449.65 260 -65 pending DSB-77 765573.77 9544755.91 953.09 322.80 260 -63 pending





Total 10513.20







Notes:

Drill collar coordinate system is PSAD56 UTM Zone 17S. Coordinate of drill collar is picked with Real Time Kinematics (RTK) GPS. * Coordinate of drill collar is picked with handheld GPS.

Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market

The Company is also pleased to announce the approval of its uplisting from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB"), operated by OTC Markets Group Inc.

Launched in 2010, the OTCQB serves as the leading U.S. trading venue for early-stage and growing companies, offering enhanced visibility and broader access to the U.S. investment community. The marketplace holds recognition from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an "established public market."

The uplisting took effect on July 29, 2026. The Company's shares will continue trading in the United States under the ticker 'AURFF,' alongside their existing listing on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'AURO.'

QUALITY ASSURANCE AND QUALITY CONTROL

All samples in respect of the exploration program at the Project discussed in this news release were shipped in securely-sealed bags by a chartered commercial truck, directly from the field to the sample preparation facilities of SGS in Guayaquil, Ecuador for preparation, and to SGS in Lima, Peru for geochemical analysis. SGS is a global leader in inspection, verification, testing, and certification. It is an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory independent from Auro. All samples go through fire assay (SGS code FAA313) for gold and multi-acid digestion ICP-AES multi-element assay (SGS code ICP40B) for other elements. Certified reference materials, various types of blank samples and duplicate samples are inserted into normal drill core sample sequences prior to delivery to laboratory for preparation and analysis. The overall ratio of quality control samples in sample sequences is around twenty percent.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Alex Zhang, P. Geo., a Director of the Company, who is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The Qualified Person has verified the information disclosed herein, including the sampling, preparation, security and analytical procedures underlying such information, and is not aware of any significant risks and uncertainties that could be expected to affect reliability or confidence in the information discussed herein.

ABOUT AURO METALS INC.

Auro Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company which holds a 100% interest in the Santa Barbara Gold-Copper Project in the Zamora Copper-Gold Belt of southeastern Ecuador. The Santa Barbara Project is a large-scale porphyry system comprising Indicated resources of 29.8 million tonnes grading 0.73 grams per tonne gold and 0.10% copper containing 697,000 ounces gold and 68 million pounds copper, and Inferred resources of 205.7 million tonnes grading 0.52 grams per tonne gold and 0.09% copper containing 3,418,000 ounces gold and 426 million pounds copper. For more detail, see the Company's mineral resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 by SRK Consulting, effective March 23, 2026 which can be found on SEDAR+ and the Company's website.

On Behalf of Auro Metals Inc.

signed "Victor Feng"

Victor Feng, CEO and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collective, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the potential of the Project including the potential to improve overall gold grades in a future resource update; the anticipated exploration, drilling, development, and other activities or achievements of the Company; timing of receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; timing of future assay results; and other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company. Estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources are also forward-looking information because they incorporate estimates of future developments including future mineral prices, costs and expenses and the amount of minerals that will be encountered if a property is developed.

Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions, factors and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. The opinions, assumptions, factors and estimates which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to: the ability of drilling and other exploration activities to accurately predict mineralization; possible variations in mineralization, grade or recovery rates; fluctuations in commodity prices; actual results of current exploration activities; that the Company will be able to obtain and maintain governmental approvals, permits and licenses in connection with its current and planned operations, development and exploration activities, including at the Project; and other exploration, development, operating, financial market and regulatory factors; environmental risks; adverse weather conditions; ability to exploit successful discoveries; risks related to contractors and service providers; the current and future social, economic and political conditions in Ecuador.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

Additional information in relation to the Company, including the Company's most recent management discussion & analysis, can be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.aurometals.ca.

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Source: Auro Metals Inc.