

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of core machinery orders in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 9.7 percent on month in June, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday - coming in at 1,055.8 billion yen.



That beat forecasts for an increase of 7.2 percent following the 12.4 percent decline in May.



On a yearly basis, orders were up 16.9 percent - gain exceeding expectations for an increase of 10.8 percent after slipping 1.9 percent in the previous month.



For the second quarter of 2026, core machinery orders were up 0.2 percent on quarter and 10.8 percent on year at 3,116.2 billion yen.



For the third quarter, orders are expected to climb 4.9 percent on quarter and 19.9 percent on year at 3,268.6 billion yen.



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