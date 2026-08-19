

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - EBOS Group Limited (EBO.AX) revealed earnings for its full year that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled A$225.19 million, or A$1.091 per share. This compares with A$215.14 million, or A$1.09 per share, last year.



Excluding items, EBOS Group Limited reported adjusted earnings of A$250 million or A$1.217 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.9% to A$13.487 billion from A$12.267 billion last year.



EBOS Group Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: A$225.19 Mln. vs. A$215.14 Mln. last year. -EPS: A$1.091 vs. A$1.09 last year. -Revenue: A$13.487 Bln vs. A$12.267 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News