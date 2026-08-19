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WKN: A3ERSY | ISIN: US5312297717 | Ticker-Symbol: LM0D
Frankfurt
18.08.26 | 08:35
80,50 Euro
-1,23 % -1,00
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LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION SERIES A LIBERTY FORMULA ONE Chart 1 Jahr
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80,0080,5018.08.
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.08.2026 05:58 Uhr
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12B SPORTS and VR46 Racing Team Bring Sung Kang into the World of MotoGP

Sung Kang with the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team alongside a MotoGP race bike featuring 12B SPORTS branding

TAVULLIA, Italy, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 12B SPORTS, Main Sponsor of Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team, brought Hollywood actor Sung Kang to Tavullia, the hillside town in Italy where the team was founded and where its culture still lives. Hosted as a guest of both brands, Sung Kang was welcomed inside the world that gives MotoGP its character.

His visit began with a ride through the hills above Tavullia, past the town's celebrated 46 km/h sign, before Sung Kang reached the VR46 headquarters. He walked through the garage, met the engineers and technicians who prepare the team's Ducati machines, and joined riders Fabio Di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli for lunch at Bar Pizzeria da Rossi. What he found was less a global racing operation than a family, everyone moving to the same rhythm.

"Tavullia is where this team started, and opening our doors is the truest way to show what VR46 Racing Team is," said Alessio Salucci, Team Director, Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team. "With 12B SPORTS, we want fans everywhere to know the people behind the results."

"Passion has a way of making complete strangers feel like they have known each other forever," said Rory Anderson, spokesperson for 12B SPORTS. "That is the spirit we share with Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team, and the reason we brought this story to fans."

MotoGP is defined as much by community as by competition. From a small Italian town to the grid of the 2026 MotoGP World Championship, 12B SPORTS and VR46 Racing Team continue to bring fans closer to the people, places and traditions behind the sport.

About 12B SPORTS

12B SPORTS is a next-generation sports media platform built on the belief that sport unites, inspires, and connects fans through shared passion, creating a global community celebrating sport's stories.

About Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team

VR46 Racing Team is a MotoGP team founded by nine-time World Champion Valentino Rossi. Based in Tavullia, Italy, it is one of the championship's most recognizable teams, combining sporting performance, innovation, and a strong brand identity. Since entering MotoGP in 2022, it has achieved third place in both the Riders' and Teams' World Championships. In 2026, Fabio Di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli compete for Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c83da9a-e5a1-4565-a1ea-8944f367b27f



Contacts Jeffery Tan Marketing Manager enquiries@12bsports.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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