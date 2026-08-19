



TOKYO, Aug 19, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB Co., Ltd. (JCB) and Digital Garage, Inc. (Digital Garage), together with Lawson, Inc. (Lawson), are pleased to announce that they have concluded a Basic Agreement toward conducting a proof of concept (PoC) for in-store payments using stablecoins.Under this agreement, the three companies will combine JCB's stablecoin payment service, Digital Garage's technologies related to payment APIs and back-end systems, and Lawson's expertise in store operations to identify challenges and explore solutions for realizing stablecoin payments at physical stores. The PoC will focus on verifying use cases in which inbound visitors to Japan make in-store payments using the US dollar-pegged stablecoin "USDC."Background to the Basic AgreementAs Japan's cashless payment ratio continues to rise, physical stores are increasingly accommodating a wide range of payment methods. Owing to their high level of convenience, stablecoins are attracting attention around the world as a foundation supporting a new ecosystem for a cashless society, and the market is expanding rapidly. In the payments domain in particular, their use is expected to deliver a broad range of benefits, including reducing the currency-exchange burden on inbound visitors to Japan, further improving the efficiency of fund settlement, and enhancing merchants' cash flow.Through this initiative, JCB's stablecoin payment service, Digital Garage's technologies related to payment APIs and back-end systems, and Lawson's expertise in store operations and POS systems will be brought together to conduct a PoC verifying the potential of stablecoin payments at physical stores.Overview of the PoCIn this PoC, the parties will adopt the CPM (Consumer-Presented Mode) method, in which a barcode containing the stablecoin wallet address information displayed on the user's smartphone is scanned by Lawson's in-store POS. Through this, the PoC will primarily verify the practicality and convenience of the use case in which users make in-store payments using the US dollar-pegged stablecoin "USDC."In addition, the connection between Lawson's in-store POS system and JCB's stablecoin payment service will utilize the code-payment processing technology provided by Canal Payment Service Co., Ltd.The principal roles of each company are as follows:JCB Co., Ltd.- Provision of the stablecoin payment service, including the following functions and operations:-- Provision of the user-facing web system (payment screen)-- Provision of the payment barcode generation function- Settlement of sales proceeds to merchants:-- Receives users' stablecoins, aggregates the sales proceeds, and subsequently pays merchants in fiat currency.Digital Garage, Inc.- Provision of payment APIs and backend systems- Technical support during the PoC periodLawson, Inc.- Provision of the store environment for this PoC- Integration between the in-store POS system and JCB's stablecoin payment servicePoC Implementation Summary- Implementation Date: Thursday, August 20, 2026- Target Store: Lawson Gate City Osaki Atrium Branch- Primary Target Users: Personnel from JCB, Lawson, and Digital Garage participating in this PoC- Supported Wallet: Base App- Supported Stablecoin: US dollar-pegged stablecoin "USDC" (Base blockchain)- Payment Method: CPM (Consumer-Presented Mode) method- Verification Scope: Feasibility of the payment flow; requirements for integration with the POS system; impact on in-store checkout operations; time required to complete a payment; usability of the user-facing web system, among other factors.Initiatives Toward the Social Implementation of Stablecoin Payments in JapanIn January 2026, JCB, together with Digital Garage and Resona Holdings, Inc., launched a collaboration toward the social implementation of stablecoin payments (*1). Under this collaboration, with Digital Garage as a partner, the parties are conducting PoCs on stablecoin payments at physical stores to identify and examine solutions to the challenges involved in realizing stablecoin payments among merchants in Japan.(*1) Press release dated January 16, 2026: "JCB, Digital Garage, and Resona Holdings Launch Collaboration Toward the Social Implementation of Stablecoin Payments"https://www.global.jcb/ja/press/2026/202601161100_others.pdfAbout JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 72 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 181 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/ContactAnna TakedaCorporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.