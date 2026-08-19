FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth welcomes Lise Linnebjerg as new Chief People Officer

PRESS RELEASE

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

19 August 2026

Copenhagen, Denmark

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (FLSmidth) today announces a new appointment to its Executive Leadership Team, with Lise Linnebjerg appointed as Chief People Officer. Lise will join FLSmidth on 1 November 2026. Until then, Prathima Adluri will continue to serve as Interim Chief People Officer.

As the company prepares for its next growth journey, this appointment comes at a pivotal moment. Over the coming period, FLSmidth intends to pursue both organic growth and strategic acquisitions. In her new role, Lise will be responsible for building the leadership capability, talent strategy and cultural foundations needed to support the business as it scales organically and integrates new teams through acquisitions.

Toni Laaksonen, CEO at FLSmidth, commented: "As we enter this next phase of our growth journey, having the right leadership in place across our people and culture agenda is critical. Our ability to grow, be it organically or through acquisitions, depends on developing a strong and unified winning culture, and I am confident that Lise will help drive this forward and look forward to working with her as we take FLSmidth into its next chapter. "



Following the appointment of Lise Linnebjerg as new Chief People Officer, the Executive Leadership Team will consist of the following members:



Toni Laaksonen, Chief Executive Officer

Roland M. Andersen, Chief Financial Officer

Qasim Abrahams, President, Products Business Line

Petri Virrankoski, President, Service Business Line (joining during 2027)

Pat Turner, President, Pumps, Cyclones & Valves Business Line

Line Berg Madsen, Group General Counsel (transitioning to a permanent position during Q3'26)

Kristoffer Hessedahl, Chief Strategy & M&A Officer (joining no later than early 2027)

Lise Linnebjerg, Chief People Officer (as of 1 November 2026)





About Lise Linnebjerg, incoming Chief People Officer

Lise joins FLSmidth from Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Vestas), where she has held a series of senior people and culture roles since 2019, most recently as Senior Vice President, People & Culture for Northern & Central Europe. In this role, she partners closely with the regional president and the leadership team to shape and execute the people and culture agenda. Earlier in her career, Lise served as Senior Vice President, Global Talent Management at Vestas, following senior roles in global talent acquisition at both Vestas and Danfoss. Lise holds an MSc in Business Economics from Aarhus University.





Contacts:



Media

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations

Andreas Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com



About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com

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