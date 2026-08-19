

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Lottery Corporation Limited (TLC.AX) reported a profit for full year that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled A$284.6 million, or A$0.128 per share. This compares with A$365.5 million, or A$0.164 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.9% to A$3.577 billion from A$3.683 billion last year.



The Lottery Corporation Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: A$284.6 Mln. vs. A$365.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: A$0.128 vs. A$0.164 last year. -Revenue: A$3.577 Bln vs. A$3.683 Bln last year.



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