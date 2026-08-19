Cantargia Publishes Half-Year Report 2026

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / Cantargia AB (publ) (STO:CANTA) today published its interim report for the second quarter and first six months of 2026.

"Over the next nine to twelve months, we will lay the groundwork for a broader set of opportunities across the IL1RAP franchise. In PDAC, preparations are in place to initiate the Phase 1b combination study with a RAS inhibitor, which will generate its first clinical readout in this new treatment landscape. In hematology, the Phase 2a portion of the MDS/AML study continues to enroll toward approximately 40 patients, building on the complete remissions observed in the Phase 1b high-risk MDS cohort and moving the program toward a data set that can support late-stage decisions. In parallel, the preclinical program is advancing, including work across bispecific antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates, with the goal of building a pipeline of next-generation IL1RAP-directed therapies over time." said Hilde Steineger, CEO of Cantargia. "With financing secured, Cantargia has the resources and momentum to advance its programs, deliver compelling data, and realize the value inherent in the opportunities ahead."

Significant events in the second quarter

Early but highly encouraging results were presented from the ongoing investigator-initiated Phase 1b/2a trial evaluating nadunolimab in high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (HR-MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

With the main purpose of funding key strategic clinical development activities, Cantargia completed a rights issue which, together with a loan facility from Fenja Capital A/S, provided gross proceeds of SEK 132 million.

The study design and scientific rationale for the investigator-initiated Phase 1b/2a trial evaluating nadunolimab in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors in microsatellite stable (MSS) colorectal cancer were presented at AACR 2026.

The first patient was treated with nadunolimab in an investigator-initiated immunoprevention study in smokers at high risk of developing lung cancer.

Preclinical and clinical findings supporting IL1RAP as a therapeutic target and predictive biomarker in PDAC were published in the scientific journal JCI Insight.

Financial information



Second quarter 2026 (April 1 - June 30)

Net sales: SEK 0.1 M (0.0)

Operating loss: SEK -35.8 M (-39.5)

Loss after tax: SEK -32.8 M (-39.3)

Loss per share, before and after dilution: SEK -0.13 (-0.16)

First half of 2026 (January 1 - June 30)

Net sales: SEK 0.6 M (0.0)

Operating loss: SEK -72.7 M (-84.5)

Loss after tax: SEK -65.8 M (-86.2)

Loss per share: before and after dilution, SEK -0.26 (-0.35)

Equity/assets ratio: 86 (34) per cent

Cash and cash equivalents: SEK 210.0 M (81.9)

Short-term investments: SEK 12.0 M (0.0)

Interested investors, analysts, and media are invited to Cantargia's quarterly conference call on the same date at 3:00 p.m. CEST. The event will be hosted by Cantargia's CEO Hilde Steineger and CFO Patrik Renblad. During the call, management will review the Company's interim financial results and provide a business and pipeline update. The presentation will be held in English.

If you wish to participate via audiocast, please use the link below. Via the web session you will be able to ask written questions. Webcast: https://cantargia.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2026.

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://events.inderes.com/cantargia/q2-report-2026/dial-in.

The webcast and the presentation will also be available on demand on Cantargia's corporate website: www.cantargia.com

For further information, please contact

Hilde Steineger, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60

E-mail: info@cantargia.com

This information is information that Cantargia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-19 07:00 CEST.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. Cantargia's oncology program, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically, primarily in combination with chemotherapy with a focus on pancreatic cancer and non-small cell lung cancer. Positive data for the combinations indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second development program, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases. In September 2025, the acquisition of CAN10 by Otsuka Pharmaceutical was completed.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

Attachments

Interim Report Q2 2026

SOURCE: Cantargia

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cantargia-publishes-half-year-report-2026-1209158