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WKN: A2JAZX | ISIN: SE0006371126 | Ticker-Symbol: 7V3
Stuttgart
28.08.26 | 11:18
0,162 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CANTARGIA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANTARGIA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1530,18911:36
ACCESS Newswire
28.08.2026 11:26 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Cantargia to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2026 / Cantargia AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm:CANTA) today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences during September 2026.

H.C. Wainwright - 28th Annual Global Investment Conference 2026, New York

  • Company Presentation by Hilde Steineger, CEO

  • Investor meetings

  • September 14 at 10.30 am ET (16.30pm CEST).

Biostock - Investing in Life Sciences, IVA Konferens, Stockholm

  • Presentation by Hilde Steineger, CEO

  • September 22 at 11.00 am CEST.

European MidCap Event, Paris

  • Investor meetings

  • September 30 - October 1

Live webcasts and replays, when available, can be found under the Newsroom section on Cantargia's homepage at https://cantargia.com. The archived webcast will be available for replay for at least 30 days.

For further information, please contact
Hilde Steineger, CEO
Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60
E-mail: info@cantargia.com

About Cantargia
Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. Cantargia's oncology program, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically, primarily in combination with chemotherapy with a focus on pancreatic cancer and non-small cell lung cancer. Positive data for the combinations indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second development program, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases. In September 2025, the acquisition of CAN10 by Otsuka Pharmaceutical was completed.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker:CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

Attachments
Cantargia to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOURCE: Cantargia



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cantargia-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-1213832

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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