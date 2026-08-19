

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Whitehaven Coal Limited (WHC.AX) revealed earnings for full year that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at A$385 million, or A$0.48 per share. This compares with A$649 million, or A$0.801 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 7.4% to A$5.401 billion from A$5.832 billion last year.



Whitehaven Coal Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: A$385 Mln. vs. A$649 Mln. last year. -EPS: A$0.48 vs. A$0.801 last year. -Revenue: A$5.401 Bln vs. A$5.832 Bln last year.



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