

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Straumann Holding AG (QS51.F), a Swiss dental implant and orthodontics company, on Wednesday reported higher profit for the first quarter supported by revenue growth. The group also reiterated its upgraded profitability outlook.



Net result increased to CHF 250.7 million or CHF 1.57 per basic share from CHF 238.2 million or CHF 1.49 per basic share a year ago.



Excluding one-off items, core net result decreased to CHF 262.0 million or CHF 1.64 per basic share from CHF 265.7 million or CHF 1.66 per basic share last year.



EBITDA increased to CHF 435.3 million from CHF 418.2 million, and core EBITDA rose to CHF 431.5 million from CHF 428.5 million



EBIT grew to CHF 350.6 million from CHF 329.6 million, while core EBIT decreased to CHF 354.8 million from CHF 358.1 million.



Revenue rose to CHF 1.380 billion from CHF 1.348 billion a year ago, with organic growth of 7.8%.



For the full year, the group maintained its outlook for high-single-digit organic revenue growth and reaffirmed its upgraded guidance for core EBIT margin expansion of approximately 140 to 170 basis points at constant 2025 exchange rates.



In Frankfurt, the company's shares closed flat at 105 euros on Tuesday.



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