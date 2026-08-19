We are pleased to invite investors, analysts, and media representatives to Scanfil's Capital Markets Day, taking place on 29-30 September 2026 at MB Elettronica's main plant and headquarters in Cortona, Italy.

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MB Elettronica main plant and headquarters in Tuscany, Italy. Scanfil's Capital Markets Day 2026 will be arranged 29-30 September at MB Elettronica main plant and headquarters in Tuscany, Italy. Copyright: MB Elettronica

Capital Markets Day offers an opportunity to meet Scanfil's management team, visit the Cortona plant acquired in January, and hear more about Scanfil's strategic growth priorities and targets.

During the event, we will discuss:

Scanfil's strategy and growth ambitions

Market opportunities, especially in the USA, Central Europe, and Aerospace Defense

Key trends shaping the future of electronics manufacturing services (EMS)

The strategic role and competitive advantages of MB Elettronica

Participants will have the opportunity to tour MB Elettronica's main plant and experience firsthand the expertise and capabilities that strengthen Scanfil's position, especially in Aerospace Defense and Medtech Life Science, alongside its strong foothold in Southern Europe.

We welcome you to Tuscany to hear more about Scanfil's future targets, discuss industry developments, and network with fellow participants.

Join us and learn how Scanfil is building the future.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260818839187/en/

Contacts:

Pasi Hiedanpää

Director, Investor Relations and Communications

mobile: +358 50 378 2228

pasi.hiedanpaa@scanfil.com