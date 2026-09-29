Scanfil Oyj: Scanfil Raises Its Long-Term Financial Targets

29.9.2026 09:00:09 EEST | Scanfil Oyj | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

Scanfil plc Other Information Disclosed According to the Rules of the Exchange 29 September 2026 at 9:00 EEST

Scanfil Raises Its Long-Term Financial Targets

Scanfil raises its long-term financial targets to reflect the company's enhanced growth ambitions, positive outlook in the key customer segments, organic growth, and successful acquisition track record. Within the past two years, the company has completed transformational acquisitions in the USA, Italy and APAC while maintaining a healthy balance sheet and stable profitability.

As a result, Scanfil is raising its long-term growth target and increasing its financial flexibility to support future expansion. Scanfil's updated long-term financial targets are:

15% average annual turnover growth over the business cycle (published 5 March 2024: 10%)

7-8% comparable EBITA margin

Net debt / EBITDA 1-2 (published 5 March 2024: = 1.5)

Dividend of approximately 1/3 of earnings per share

"Scanfil has built a strong platform for growth. We have demonstrated that we can successfully execute acquisitions while continuing to deliver solid organic growth. Our ambition is to be an active consolidator in the high-mix, low to mid volume EMS market and create value through both organic growth and acquisitions," says CEO Christophe Sut.

Scanfil Drivers for Above-Market Organic Growth

The global EMS market is expected to grow 5.6% p.a. until 2030. Scanfil expects to continue growing organically faster than the broader EMS market by leveraging favorable trends in its key customer segments: Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Cleantech, Industrial, and Medtech & Life Science.

Manufacturing outsourcing continues to gain momentum as customers seek greater flexibility, lower capital intensity and more resilient supply chains. Increasing product complexity, rising regulatory requirements and the need for global sourcing capabilities are driving companies to partner with specialized EMS providers. Scanfil's broad manufacturing footprint, engineering capabilities and strong customer satisfaction position the company well to benefit from this long-term structural trend.

Defense spending is increasing across Europe and other Western markets, driven by geopolitical developments and long-term modernization programs.

The global energy transition continues to accelerate investments in electrification, energy storage, power distribution, smart grids, renewable energy infrastructure, and energy efficiency solutions. These applications require increasingly sophisticated electronics and system integration capabilities. Scanfil is well positioned to benefit from these trends through its established customer relationships and expertise in industrial and energy applications.

Ageing population, growing healthcare spending, increased demand for diagnostics and medical devices, and a continued focus on healthcare efficiency are supporting long-term market growth in Medtech & Life Science. Regulatory complexity and strict quality requirements make outsourcing particularly attractive in this segment. Scanfil's strong quality culture, regulatory expertise and manufacturing capabilities provide a solid foundation for continued growth in the Medtech & Life Science segment.

Guidance for 2026 remains unchanged: turnover EUR 940-1,060 million and comparable EBITA EUR 64-78 million.

Contacts

Christophe Sut, CEO, +46 721 51 75 02, christophe.sut@scanfil.com

Pasi Hiedanpää, Investor Relations and Communications Director, +358 50 378 2228, pasi.hiedanpaa@scanfil.com

About Scanfil Oyj

Scanfil plc is one of the biggest European electronics manufacturing services (EMS) companies. The company serves global sector leaders in Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Cleantech, Industrial, and Medtech & Life Science. The company's services include design services, prototype manufacturing, design for manufacturability (DFM) services, test development, supply chain and logistics services, circuit board assembly, manufacture of subsystems and components, and complex systems integration services. Scanfil's objective is to grow customer value by improving their competitiveness and by being their primary supply chain partner and long-term manufacturing partner internationally. Scanfil's longest-standing customer account has continued for more than 40 years. The company has global supply capabilities and 16 production facilities across four continents. www.scanfil.com