

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar fell to 8-day lows of 1.6392 against the euro and 0.9810 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6348 and 0.9842, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the aussie slid to 5-day lows of 0.7067 and 112.57 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.7082 and 112.98, respectively.



The aussie edged down to 1.2041 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.2058.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.65 against the euro, 0.97 against the loonie, 0.69 against the greenback, 110.00 against the yen and 1.19 against the kiwi.



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