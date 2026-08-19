SciBase: Interim report

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --
January 1 - June 30, 2026
The second quarter in figures
- Net sales were TSEK 15,308 (8,791), +74%, cleared for currency effects +84%.
- The loss after tax was TSEK 28,893 (22,911).
- The loss per share was SEK 2.83 (6.77).
- The cash flow from current operations was negative in the amount of TSEK 33,095 (20,466).
- The gross margin was 52,6% (66.2%).
- Electrode sales volume increased by 118% and was 40,144 (18,398) units. Repeat sales of electrodes to existing customers increased by 75% (incl deliveries to Castle).
The first half-year in figures
- Net sales were TSEK 29,586 (17,648), +68%, cleared for currency effects +79%.
- The loss after tax was TSEK 53,383 (43,592).
- The loss per share was SEK 5.80 (13.69).
- The cash flow from current operations was negative in the amount of TSEK 59,669 (46,467).
- The gross margin was 51.0% (68.4%).
- Electrode sales volume increased by 95% and was 70,556 (36,268) units. Repeat sales of electrodes to existing customers increased by 74% (incl deliveries to Castle).
Important events during the quarter
- Overall sales increased by 74% (+84%, before currency effects). Sales in Germany within the skin cancer segment increased by 18% vs Q2-25 (increased by 18% in local currency). Sales in the US skin cancer market increased by 80% (88% in local currency) while the sales within the skin barrier segment increased by 3,231%.
- The gross margin was negatively affected in the quarter by the currency development (negative impact of over 5%), continued deliveries of products to Castle Biosciences for clinical studies, increased price on gold and continued investments to ramp up production. Cleared for currency effects and Castle deliveries, the margin was around 70%.
- SciBase collaboration with Castle has now entered the next phase as the first patient has been included in a new study to assess flare prediction in Atopic Dermatitis.
- SciBase performed a reverse split 1:100.
- A new study was published in the peer-reviewed journal Allergy demonstrating that results from Nevisense measurements obtained shortly after birth identified children who subsequentially developed atopic dermatitis (AD).
- A new study was presented demonstrating that Nevisense (EIS) can successfully detect and quantify age-related changes in the skin barrier.
- A study was presented showing that Nevisense can identify damage to the skin barrier from surfactants in household cleaning products.
- SciBase reaches milestone with over 400,000 tests sold globally.
- The 2026 AGM was held on May 19th.
Important events after the end of the period
- SciBase submitted a 510(k) premarket notification to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking to expand the U.S. indication for Nevisense to include the assessment of Non-Melanoma Skin Cancers (keratinocyte skin cancers).
- SciBase announced changes in senior management.
Financial overview
July 1, 2025 -
Apr 1 - June 30
Jan 1 - June 30
June 30, 2026
Jan 1 - Dec 31
THE GROUP
2026
2025
2026
2025
Rolling-12
2025
Net sales, SEK ths
15 308
8 791
29 586
17 648
52 400
40 461
Gross margin, %
52,6 %
66,2 %
51,0 %
68,4 %
57,5 %
67,0 %
Equity/Asset ratio, %
41,4 %
61,1 %
41,4 %
61,1 %
49,7 %
12,8 %
Net indebtness, multiple
2,13
0,64
2,13
0,64
1,01
6,84
Cash equivalents, SEK ths
37 153
23 958
37 153
23 958
37 153
22 604
Cashflow from operating activities, SEK ths
-33 095
-20 466
-59 669
-46 467
-97 780
-84 579
Earnings per share (before and after dilution), SEK*
-2,83
-6,77
-5,80
-13,69
-14,64
-24,16
Shareholder's equity per share, SEK*
2,96
9,55
3,28
10,14
4,72
1,85
Average number of shares, 000'*
10 225
3 383
9 211
3 185
6 617
3 604
Number of shares at closing of period, 000'*
10 225
3 663
10 225
3 663
10 225
4 142
Share price at end of period, SEK*
32,50
38,00
32,50
38,00
32,50
29,00
Number of sold electrodes, pieces
40 144
18 398
70 556
36 268
120 468
86 180
Average number of employees
51
35
49
34
44
37
*Recalculated for in June 2026 performed reverse split, 1:100.
This information is information that SciBase Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on August 19, 2026.
This interim report report has not been subject to review by the Company's auditors
Contact person:
Michael Colérus, CFO, +46 70 341 34 72, e-mail: michael.colerus@scibase.com
For additional information, please contact:
Pia Renaudin, CEO, tel. +46732069802, e-mail: pia.renaudin@scibase.com
Certified Advisor (CA):
DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)
Tel: +46 8 588 68 570
Email: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se
About SciBase and Nevisense
SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.
Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.
Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.
The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reports visit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases
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SciBase Interim Report Q2 2026 final - clean
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