SciBase: Interim report

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

January 1 - June 30, 2026

The second quarter in figures

Net sales were TSEK 15,308 (8,791), +74%, cleared for currency effects +84%.

The loss after tax was TSEK 28,893 (22,911).

The loss per share was SEK 2.83 (6.77).

The cash flow from current operations was negative in the amount of TSEK 33,095 (20,466).

The gross margin was 52,6% (66.2%).

Electrode sales volume increased by 118% and was 40,144 (18,398) units. Repeat sales of electrodes to existing customers increased by 75% (incl deliveries to Castle).

The first half-year in figures

Net sales were TSEK 29,586 (17,648), +68%, cleared for currency effects +79%.

The loss after tax was TSEK 53,383 (43,592).

The loss per share was SEK 5.80 (13.69).

The cash flow from current operations was negative in the amount of TSEK 59,669 (46,467).

The gross margin was 51.0% (68.4%).

Electrode sales volume increased by 95% and was 70,556 (36,268) units. Repeat sales of electrodes to existing customers increased by 74% (incl deliveries to Castle).

Important events during the quarter

Overall sales increased by 74% (+84%, before currency effects). Sales in Germany within the skin cancer segment increased by 18% vs Q2-25 (increased by 18% in local currency). Sales in the US skin cancer market increased by 80% (88% in local currency) while the sales within the skin barrier segment increased by 3,231%.

while the sales within the skin barrier segment increased by 3,231%. The gross margin was negatively affected in the quarter by the currency development (negative impact of over 5%), continued deliveries of products to Castle Biosciences for clinical studies , increased price on gold and continued investments to ramp up production. Cleared for currency effects and Castle deliveries, the margin was around 70%.

, increased price on gold and continued investments to ramp up production. Cleared for currency effects and Castle deliveries, the margin was around 70%. SciBase collaboration with Castle has now entered the next phase as the first patient has been included in a new study to assess flare prediction in Atopic Dermatitis.

SciBase performed a reverse split 1:100.

A new study was published in the peer-reviewed journal Allergy demonstrating that results from Nevisense measurements obtained shortly after birth identified children who subsequentially developed atopic dermatitis (AD).

A new study was presented demonstrating that Nevisense (EIS) can successfully detect and quantify age-related changes in the skin barrier.

A study was presented showing that Nevisense can identify damage to the skin barrier from surfactants in household cleaning products.

SciBase reaches milestone with over 400,000 tests sold globally.

The 2026 AGM was held on May 19th.

Important events after the end of the period

SciBase submitted a 510(k) premarket notification to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking to expand the U.S. indication for Nevisense to include the assessment of Non-Melanoma Skin Cancers (keratinocyte skin cancers).

SciBase announced changes in senior management.

Financial overview











July 1, 2025 -



Apr 1 - June 30 Jan 1 - June 30 June 30, 2026 Jan 1 - Dec 31 THE GROUP 2026 2025 2026 2025 Rolling-12 2025 Net sales, SEK ths 15 308 8 791 29 586 17 648 52 400 40 461 Gross margin, % 52,6 % 66,2 % 51,0 % 68,4 % 57,5 % 67,0 % Equity/Asset ratio, % 41,4 % 61,1 % 41,4 % 61,1 % 49,7 % 12,8 % Net indebtness, multiple 2,13 0,64 2,13 0,64 1,01 6,84 Cash equivalents, SEK ths 37 153 23 958 37 153 23 958 37 153 22 604 Cashflow from operating activities, SEK ths -33 095 -20 466 -59 669 -46 467 -97 780 -84 579 Earnings per share (before and after dilution), SEK* -2,83 -6,77 -5,80 -13,69 -14,64 -24,16 Shareholder's equity per share, SEK* 2,96 9,55 3,28 10,14 4,72 1,85 Average number of shares, 000'* 10 225 3 383 9 211 3 185 6 617 3 604 Number of shares at closing of period, 000'* 10 225 3 663 10 225 3 663 10 225 4 142 Share price at end of period, SEK* 32,50 38,00 32,50 38,00 32,50 29,00 Number of sold electrodes, pieces 40 144 18 398 70 556 36 268 120 468 86 180 Average number of employees 51 35 49 34 44 37 *Recalculated for in June 2026 performed reverse split, 1:100.













This information is information that SciBase Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on August 19, 2026.

This interim report report has not been subject to review by the Company's auditors

Contact person:

Michael Colérus, CFO, +46 70 341 34 72, e-mail: michael.colerus@scibase.com

For additional information, please contact:

Pia Renaudin, CEO, tel. +46732069802, e-mail: pia.renaudin@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA):

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

Tel: +46 8 588 68 570

Email: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reports visit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

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https://mb.cision.com/Main/12371/4384903/4224163.pdf SciBase Interim Report Q2 2026 final - clean

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