

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Investment AB Latour (18LB.F) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled SEK3.647 billion, or SEK5.69 per share. This compares with SEK1.468 billion, or SEK2.29 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.8% to SEK7.225 billion from SEK7.095 billion last year.



Investment AB Latour earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK3.647 Bln. vs. SEK1.468 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK5.69 vs. SEK2.29 last year. -Revenue: SEK7.225 Bln vs. SEK7.095 Bln last year.



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