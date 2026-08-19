

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - ASR Nederland N.V. (ASRNL.AS) revealed a profit for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR809 million, or EUR4.44 per share. This compares with EUR126 million, or EUR3.95 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.7% to EUR901 million from EUR821 million last year.



ASR Nederland N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR809 Mln. vs. EUR126 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR4.44 vs. EUR3.95 last year. -Revenue: EUR901 Mln vs. EUR821 Mln last year.



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