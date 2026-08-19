

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L, SNN, SNNUF), a medical technology company, on Wednesday announced that Chief Financial Officer John Rogers will step down from his position on September 30 to take up an external position in the US.



Senior Vice President Finance and Group Controller Pierre Palassian has been appointed interim CFO until a successor is named.



Rogers will step down from the Board with immediate effect.



The company has started a search for his successor.



Palassian joined the company in June 2017 and has more than two decades of finance leadership experience, including senior roles at AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) and Abbott Laboratories (ABT).



On Tuesday, Smith & Nephew closed trading 2.07% higher at GBp 1,110.50 on the London Stock Exchange.



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