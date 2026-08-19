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WKN: A2H5GS | ISIN: SE0010323311 | Ticker-Symbol: B9A
Tradegate
18.08.26 | 15:17
29,460 Euro
+0,68 % +0,200
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOARCTIC AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOARCTIC AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,48029,60009:17
29,44029,56009:17
PR Newswire
19.08.2026 09:06 Uhr
100 Leser
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Invitation to presentation of BioArctic's second quarter report for April - June 2026 on August 26 at 9:30 a.m. CEST

STOCKHOLM, August 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: BIOA B) will publish the company's second quarter report for April - June 2026 on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. CEST.

In conjunction with the report, BioArctic invites investors, analysts and media to a webcast (in English) on August 26 at 9:30 a.m. CEST. During the webcast, CEO Gunilla Osswald and CFO Anders Martin-Löf, together with colleagues, will present and comment on the results, followed by Q&A.

If you wish to participate via the webcast, please use the link below, where you will have the opportunity to submit written questions.

Webcast: https://bioarctic.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2026/register

If you wish to ask questions verbally during the presentation, please participate via the teleconference and register using the link below. After registration, you will receive the phone numbers and a conference ID to access the call.

Teleconference: https://events.inderes.com/bioarctic/q2-report-2026/dial-in

The webcast will also be available on demand on BioArctic's corporate website after the presentation: https://www.bioarctic.com/en/investors/financial-reports-and-presentations/

This information was submitted for publication at 08:30 a.m. CEST on August 19, 2026.

For further information, please contact:
Oskar Bosson, Chief Investor Relations & Communications Officer
E-mail: oskar.bosson@bioarctic.com
Telephone: +46 704 107 180

Jenny Ljunggren, External Communications and Investor Relations Manager
E-mail: jenny.ljunggren@bioarctic.com
Telephone: +46 76 013 86 08

About BioArctic AB
BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on innovative treatments that can delay or stop the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. The company invented Leqembi (lecanemab) - the world's first drug proven to slow the progression of the disease and reduce cognitive impairment in early Alzheimer's disease. Leqembi has been developed together with BioArctic's partner Eisai, who are responsible for regulatory interactions and commercialization globally. In addition to Leqembi, BioArctic has a broad research portfolio with antibodies against Parkinson's disease and ALS as well as additional projects against Alzheimer's disease. Several of the projects utilize the company's proprietary BrainTransporter technology, which has the potential to actively transport antibodies across the blood-brain barrier to enhance the efficacy of the treatment. BioArctic's B share (BIOA B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bioarctic/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-bioarctic-s-second-quarter-report-for-april---june-2026-on-august-26-a,c4384796

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9978/4384796/4223843.pdf

Invitation to presentation of BioArctic second quarter report for April - June 2026 on August 26 at 9:30 a.m. CEST

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-presentation-of-bioarctics-second-quarter-report-for-april--june-2026-on-august-26-at-930-am-cest-302855010.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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